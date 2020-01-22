Brewers Announce 2020 Minor League Coaching Staffs
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the coaching and training staffs of their nine Minor League affiliates for the 2020 season. Rick Sweet returns to manage the Triple-A San Antonio Missions, marking his seventh straight season leading the organization’s highest affiliate. Returning alongside Sweet are hitting coach Al LeBoeuf
Rick Sweet returns to manage the Triple-A San Antonio Missions, marking his seventh straight season leading the organization’s highest affiliate. Returning alongside Sweet are hitting coach Al LeBoeuf and coach Ned Yost IV, while Jim Henderson joins the staff as pitching coach after spending 2019 in the same role with Class-A Wisconsin.
For a fourth season in a row, the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers will be led by Mike Guerrero and coached by Chuckie Caufield, who returns in a new role as hitting coach. There are three additions to the staff, including Fred Dabney, who will serve as pitching coach after filling the same position with the organization’s Triple-A affiliate from 2015-19. Néstor Corredor will coach at the Double-A level for the first time after spending his first 10 seasons with the organization managing Rookie level affiliates, including Rocky Mountain in 2019, while Paul Moeller joins the organization as a development coach at Biloxi.
In Carolina, Joe Ayrault will manage the Class-A Mudcats for a fourth consecutive season. He will be joined by an entirely new staff, consisting of pitching coach Nick Childs, hitting coach Bobby Spain and coach David Tufo, while Michael O’Neal will serve as a development coach in his first season in the organization.
The Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will once again be managed by Matt Erickson, who returns for a 12th season coaching with the team and ninth as manager. Dave Joppie returns as the team’s hitting coach, while Carson Cross joins the staff as pitching coach after spending 2019 as a development coach at the Brewers’ complex in Phoenix.
The Rookie Rocky Mountain Vibes will have a new staff in 2020, led by Liu Rodríguez, who will manage the team after spending last season in the same role with the Rookie Arizona Brewers Gold. Kevin Walsh, joining the organization from Concordia University, St. Paul, will serve as pitching coach, while Robert Riggins will serve as a development coach.
In Arizona, the Rookie Brewers Blue will return the same staff as last season. Rafael Neda will manage, Hiram Burgos is back as pitching coach and Brenton Del Chiaro will serve as hitting coach while also coordinating all Arizona-based hitting programs. Brock Hammit joins the organization as a development coach for the team.
Meanwhile, the Rookie Brewers Gold will have a new staff led by Nick Stanley, who will manage after spending his first two seasons in the organization as a hitting coach, including with Rocky Mountain in 2019. Michael Schlact will serve as pitching coach after spending 2019 in the same role with the Vibes, while Brandon Macias joins as a coach following a nine-year professional playing career, including six seasons (2011-16) in the Brewers system.
At the Dominican Republic Academy, the Dominican Summer League Brewers will return the same staff from 2019. Victor Estevez will serve as manager, in addition to his new Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator duties, Jesús Hernández as pitching coach, Luis De Los Santos as hitting coach and Natanael Mejia as coach.
The Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays will pair up to create a joint Dominican Summer League team, managed by Fidel Peña, who spent 2019 as a coach at Class-A Carolina. Victor Moreno returns as pitching coach for a second season, Jose Peña returns as coach and Mike Habas joins the team as hitting coach.
The complete Minor League coaching and training staffs are listed below (new additions are in bold):
MILWAUKEE-BASED STAFF
Vice President – Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan
Senior Manager – Baseball Administration Mark Mueller
ROVING STAFF
Field Coordinator & Catching Instructor Charlie Greene
Hitting Coordinator Ed Lucas
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Dominican Operations Danny Santin
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro
Pitching Coordinator Cam Castro
Assistant Pitching Coordinator Bryan Leslie
Infield Coordinator Bob Miscik
Outfield & Base Running Coordinator Quintin Berry
Special Assistant to the GM/Player Development Carlos Villanueva
PHOENIX-BASED STAFF
Director – Minor League Operations Eduardo Brizuela
Director – Player Development Initiatives Jake McKinley
Coordinator – Player Development Initiatives August Fagerstrom
Education Coordinator Adela Marquez
Minor League Clubhouse Manager Travis Voss
Assistant, Minor League Clubhouse Manager Abraham Castaneda
PHOENIX-BASED MEDICAL STAFF
Director – Integrated Sports Performance Bryson Nakamura
Coordinator – Integrated Sports Performance Sara Goodrum
Assistant – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Eric Crispell
Analyst – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Rob Hulbert
Assistant – Performance, Integrated Sports Performance Ryan Silberg
Assistant Director – Psychological Services Blake Pindyck
Mental Skills Intern Chris Diaz
Coordinator – Minor League Medical Nick Jensen
Coordinator – Strength and Conditioning Ben Mendelson
Coordinator – Minor League Medical Administration Frank Neville
Rehabilitation Coordinator Blair Bundy
Physical Therapist Theresa Lau
Strength and Conditioning Specialist – Rehab Tim Gifford
Rehab Coach Scott Schneider
TRIPLE-A SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS
Manager Rick Sweet
Pitching Coach Jim Henderson
Hitting Coach Al LeBoeuf
Coach Ned Yost IV
Athletic Trainer Lanning Tucker
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Andrew Emmick
DOUBLE-A BILOXI SHUCKERS
Manager Mike Guerrero
Pitching Coach Fred Dabney
Hitting Coach Chuckie Caufield
Coach Néstor Corredor
Development Coach Paul Moeller
Athletic Trainer Jeff Bodenhamer
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jason Morriss
CLASS-A CAROLINA MUDCATS
Manager Joe Ayrault
Pitching Coach Nick Childs
Hitting Coach Bobby Spain
Coach David Tufo
Development Coach Michael O’Neal
Athletic Trainer Matt Deal
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen
CLASS-A WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
Manager Matt Erickson
Pitching Coach Carson Cross
Hitting Coach Dave Joppie
Bullpen Coach Jorge Ortega
Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy
ROOKIE ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES
Manager Liu Rodríguez
Pitching Coach Kevin Walsh
Hitting Coach TBA
Development Coach Robert Riggins
Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Richie Flores
ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS BLUE
Manager Rafael Neda
Pitching Coach Hiram Burgos
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro
Development Coach Brock Hammitt
Athletic Trainer BJ Downie
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Lucas Weitzel
ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS GOLD
Manager Nick Stanley
Pitching Coach Michael Schlact
Hitting Coach Brandon Macias
Minor League Pitching Adviser Steve Cline
Athletic Trainer Benny Arroyo
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASED STAFF
Coordinator, Latin America Operations Manuel Vargas
Assistant Coordinator, Administration/Video Juan De Leon
Dominican Summer League Operations José Feliz
Equipment Manager/Assistant Coach Joan Abreu
Clubhouse Attendants Miguel Morales & Elias Rodriguez
Dominican Summer League Video Coordinator Jose Garcia
ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS
Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator/Manager Victor Estevez
Pitching Coach Jesús Hernández
Hitting Coach Luis De Los Santos
Coach Natanael Mejia
Athletic Trainer Jay Williams
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Rios
ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS/BLUE JAYS
Manager Fidel Peña
Pitching Coach Victor Moreno
Hitting Coach Mike Habas
Coach José Peña
Athletic Trainer Jennefer Torres
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Fermin