Brewers Announce 2020 Minor League Coaching Staffs

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the coaching and training staffs of their nine Minor League affiliates for the 2020 season.

Rick Sweet returns to manage the Triple-A San Antonio Missions, marking his seventh straight season leading the organization’s highest affiliate. Returning alongside Sweet are hitting coach Al LeBoeuf and coach Ned Yost IV, while Jim Henderson joins the staff as pitching coach after spending 2019 in the same role with Class-A Wisconsin.

For a fourth season in a row, the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers will be led by Mike Guerrero and coached by Chuckie Caufield, who returns in a new role as hitting coach. There are three additions to the staff, including Fred Dabney, who will serve as pitching coach after filling the same position with the organization’s Triple-A affiliate from 2015-19. Néstor Corredor will coach at the Double-A level for the first time after spending his first 10 seasons with the organization managing Rookie level affiliates, including Rocky Mountain in 2019, while Paul Moeller joins the organization as a development coach at Biloxi.

In Carolina, Joe Ayrault will manage the Class-A Mudcats for a fourth consecutive season. He will be joined by an entirely new staff, consisting of pitching coach Nick Childs, hitting coach Bobby Spain and coach David Tufo, while Michael O’Neal will serve as a development coach in his first season in the organization.

The Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will once again be managed by Matt Erickson, who returns for a 12th season coaching with the team and ninth as manager. Dave Joppie returns as the team’s hitting coach, while Carson Cross joins the staff as pitching coach after spending 2019 as a development coach at the Brewers’ complex in Phoenix.

The Rookie Rocky Mountain Vibes will have a new staff in 2020, led by Liu Rodríguez, who will manage the team after spending last season in the same role with the Rookie Arizona Brewers Gold. Kevin Walsh, joining the organization from Concordia University, St. Paul, will serve as pitching coach, while Robert Riggins will serve as a development coach.

In Arizona, the Rookie Brewers Blue will return the same staff as last season. Rafael Neda will manage, Hiram Burgos is back as pitching coach and Brenton Del Chiaro will serve as hitting coach while also coordinating all Arizona-based hitting programs. Brock Hammit joins the organization as a development coach for the team.

Meanwhile, the Rookie Brewers Gold will have a new staff led by Nick Stanley, who will manage after spending his first two seasons in the organization as a hitting coach, including with Rocky Mountain in 2019. Michael Schlact will serve as pitching coach after spending 2019 in the same role with the Vibes, while Brandon Macias joins as a coach following a nine-year professional playing career, including six seasons (2011-16) in the Brewers system.

At the Dominican Republic Academy, the Dominican Summer League Brewers will return the same staff from 2019. Victor Estevez will serve as manager, in addition to his new Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator duties, Jesús Hernández as pitching coach, Luis De Los Santos as hitting coach and Natanael Mejia as coach.

The Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays will pair up to create a joint Dominican Summer League team, managed by Fidel Peña, who spent 2019 as a coach at Class-A Carolina. Victor Moreno returns as pitching coach for a second season, Jose Peña returns as coach and Mike Habas joins the team as hitting coach.

The complete Minor League coaching and training staffs are listed below (new additions are in bold):

MILWAUKEE-BASED STAFF

Vice President – Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan

Senior Manager – Baseball Administration Mark Mueller

ROVING STAFF

Field Coordinator & Catching Instructor Charlie Greene

Hitting Coordinator Ed Lucas

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Dominican Operations Danny Santin

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro

Pitching Coordinator Cam Castro

Assistant Pitching Coordinator Bryan Leslie

Infield Coordinator Bob Miscik

Outfield & Base Running Coordinator Quintin Berry

Special Assistant to the GM/Player Development Carlos Villanueva

PHOENIX-BASED STAFF

Director – Minor League Operations Eduardo Brizuela

Director – Player Development Initiatives Jake McKinley

Coordinator – Player Development Initiatives August Fagerstrom

Education Coordinator Adela Marquez

Minor League Clubhouse Manager Travis Voss

Assistant, Minor League Clubhouse Manager Abraham Castaneda

PHOENIX-BASED MEDICAL STAFF

Director – Integrated Sports Performance Bryson Nakamura

Coordinator – Integrated Sports Performance Sara Goodrum

Assistant – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Eric Crispell

Analyst – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Rob Hulbert

Assistant – Performance, Integrated Sports Performance Ryan Silberg

Assistant Director – Psychological Services Blake Pindyck

Mental Skills Intern Chris Diaz

Coordinator – Minor League Medical Nick Jensen

Coordinator – Strength and Conditioning Ben Mendelson

Coordinator – Minor League Medical Administration Frank Neville

Rehabilitation Coordinator Blair Bundy

Physical Therapist Theresa Lau

Strength and Conditioning Specialist – Rehab Tim Gifford

Rehab Coach Scott Schneider

TRIPLE-A SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

Manager Rick Sweet

Pitching Coach Jim Henderson

Hitting Coach Al LeBoeuf

Coach Ned Yost IV

Athletic Trainer Lanning Tucker

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Andrew Emmick

DOUBLE-A BILOXI SHUCKERS

Manager Mike Guerrero

Pitching Coach Fred Dabney

Hitting Coach Chuckie Caufield

Coach Néstor Corredor

Development Coach Paul Moeller

Athletic Trainer Jeff Bodenhamer

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jason Morriss

CLASS-A CAROLINA MUDCATS

Manager Joe Ayrault

Pitching Coach Nick Childs

Hitting Coach Bobby Spain

Coach David Tufo

Development Coach Michael O’Neal

Athletic Trainer Matt Deal

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen

CLASS-A WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Manager Matt Erickson

Pitching Coach Carson Cross

Hitting Coach Dave Joppie

Bullpen Coach Jorge Ortega

Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy

ROOKIE ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES

Manager Liu Rodríguez

Pitching Coach Kevin Walsh

Hitting Coach TBA

Development Coach Robert Riggins

Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Richie Flores

ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS BLUE

Manager Rafael Neda

Pitching Coach Hiram Burgos

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro

Development Coach Brock Hammitt

Athletic Trainer BJ Downie

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Lucas Weitzel

ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS GOLD

Manager Nick Stanley

Pitching Coach Michael Schlact

Hitting Coach Brandon Macias

Minor League Pitching Adviser Steve Cline

Athletic Trainer Benny Arroyo

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASED STAFF

Coordinator, Latin America Operations Manuel Vargas

Assistant Coordinator, Administration/Video Juan De Leon

Dominican Summer League Operations José Feliz

Equipment Manager/Assistant Coach Joan Abreu

Clubhouse Attendants Miguel Morales & Elias Rodriguez

Dominican Summer League Video Coordinator Jose Garcia

ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS

Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator/Manager Victor Estevez

Pitching Coach Jesús Hernández

Hitting Coach Luis De Los Santos

Coach Natanael Mejia

Athletic Trainer Jay Williams

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Rios

ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS/BLUE JAYS

Manager Fidel Peña

Pitching Coach Victor Moreno

Hitting Coach Mike Habas

Coach José Peña

Athletic Trainer Jennefer Torres

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Fermin