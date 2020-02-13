Brewers announce multi-year extension with Molson Coors Beverage Company, led by new Miller Lite Landing

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced a multi-year extension with the Molson Coors Beverage Company and their Wisconsin distributor partners, which will keep the company as the official beer partner of the Milwaukee Brewers. As part of the extension, the 2020 season will launch fan experiences, led by the

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced a multi-year extension with the Molson Coors Beverage Company and their Wisconsin distributor partners, which will keep the company as the official beer partner of the Milwaukee Brewers. As part of the extension, the 2020 season will launch fan experiences, led by the Miller Lite Landing and Leinie Lodge.

The highly anticipated and newly constructed Miller Lite Landing is an enhanced seating experience that will be welcomed by fans who love a communal space during games. Located in the left-center field Loge Level, the spacious viewing deck includes three rows of seating with tables, a viewing deck space with various charging stations, flat screen high definition TVs and an Instagram-worthy 7-foot Brewers logo made of Miller Lite cans. Further, the viewing deck features cold drink holders, built into the rails, to keep beverages perfectly chilled. Each ticket purchased in the Miller Lite Landing comes with a $10 food and beverage credit. For more information on the Miller Lite Landing experience, visit brewers.com/tickets.

“We deeply value our partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company and look forward to the continued collaboration for many years to come,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We are always looking at ways to offer fans a memorable experience, and through this extension we are able to unveil the new Miller Lite Landing, which provides another great option to enjoy the Brewers games.”

Also new, and arriving later in the 2020 season, is another great addition to the Molson Coors line-up of brands, the Terrapin Beer Company bar. Located on the Field Level near the right-field corner, the bar will be housed in a decked-out shipping container and offer fans another great beer option in the stadium.

“Miller is interwoven with the Brewer’s history and the City of Milwaukee’s history, so we are thrilled to continue our partnership,” said Great Lakes Regional Vice President for Molson Coors Beverage Company Andrew McGuire. “Even though there’s still snow on the ground, summer is right around the corner and today’s news means Brewers fans will once again be able to cheer on the Crew on a hot day with a cold Miller Lite.”

The former Miller Lite Deck will be rebranded and named the Leinie Lodge, a popular space catered to groups of 25-60 with all-inclusive options available.

Fans shouldn’t miss the chance to enjoy the new Miller Lite Landing this season. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase Feb 15 at 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Box Office or at brewers.com/tickets.