Brewers Ball-in-Glove logo practices social distancing to raise money for those impacted by COVID-19

MILWAUKEE – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken a new twist on the beloved ball-in-glove logo, separating the “m” and “b” to encourage and support social distancing. A limited number of T-shirts with the logo and tagline “Play by the Rules. Keep your Distance,” go

MILWAUKEE – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken a new twist on the beloved ball-in-glove logo, separating the “m” and “b” to encourage and support social distancing.

A limited number of T-shirts with the logo and tagline “Play by the Rules. Keep your Distance,” go on sale today. Net proceeds will support the Brewers Community Foundation’s (BCF) efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demands due to COVID-19.

T-shirts, $25, are available in adult sizes S – XXL, and can be purchased on the Brewers MLB auction site as well as Brewers Community Foundation website. T-shirts can also be purchased via phone from the Brewers Team Store via phone, 414-902-4750, Monday – Friday from 10a.m. – 5p.m.

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in the Greater Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.