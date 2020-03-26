Brewers Community Foundation joins local coalition to support those impacted by COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, has joined a group of local philanthropic partners to support the newly created COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund at United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the MKE Responds Fund at the Great Milwaukee Foundation. This local

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, has joined a group of local philanthropic partners to support the newly created COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund at United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the MKE Responds Fund at the Great Milwaukee Foundation. This local coalition has been created to help alleviate the profound impact the coronavirus outbreak is having on Milwaukee and beyond.

The partnership is developing a method for community engagement to keep apprised of emerging needs and inform resource deployment. Their coordinated approach to identifying greatest needs and quickly activating funding support and volunteer resources will allow for maximum community impact. To-date, the partners have raised $1.2 million and counting toward the response effort, including making $200,000 available from BCF.

“The Milwaukee Brewers and Brewers Community Foundation are proud to join this coalition to support the many nonprofits experiencing an increased need for food, shelter and medical supplies,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We encourage those who can, to join us as we reach out and support our community, making critically needed contributions to the Greater Milwaukee MKE Responds Fund and the United Way Urgent Needs Fund.”

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in the Greater Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

How to Donate:

• Contribute to the MKE Responds Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

• Give to the COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund at United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Initial community partners include:

• Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment

• Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

• Brewers Community Foundation

• Burke Foundation

• Greater Milwaukee Committee

• Greater Milwaukee Foundation and its donors

• Herb Kohl Philanthropies

• Milwaukee Public Schools

• Northwestern Mutual Foundation

• United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

• Wells Fargo

• Zilber Family Foundation