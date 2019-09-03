Brewers Community Foundation announces end-of-season funds raised

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, today announced that more than $4 million was raised this season through the Foundation’s numerous events, programs, donations, and fundraising initiatives. In 2019, nearly 200 non-profit organizations received funding from BCF to support programs in the areas

In 2019, nearly 200 non-profit organizations received funding from BCF to support programs in the areas of health, education, recreation, and basic needs. This included Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee Soldier’s Home, Camp Hometown Heroes, Penfield Children’s Center, City Year, The MACC Fund, and Journey House.

Every player on the team's roster, along with investors, Brewers Wives, fans, sponsors, and members of the front office, contributed to BCF through financial contributions and involvement in community events. Two players in particular – Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain – made significant contributions to BCF in an effort to make a difference in the Milwaukee community. Braun continued his longtime support of Habitat for Humanity, scholarships for local students, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, and Sharp Literacy, while Cain stepped up to the plate to support the Milwaukee Public Library’s Super Summer Reader program and several other initiatives.

"Brewers Community Foundation's intent is to be an integral part of the fabric of our community," said BCF Executive Director Cecelia Gore. "We recognize that our active involvement in the community creates opportunities for impact. I am personally thrilled with all that we have been able to achieve through our partnerships."

BCF partners with fans and supporters to fundraise through various initiatives, including the 50/50 Raffle at every Brewers home game, the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk, Drive for Charity events, BCF Week, the Leadership Council, and many more.

A longtime fan-favorite, the 50/50 Raffle allows fans the opportunity to make a contribution to BCF while also taking a chance at winning half of that day’s proceeds. The largest winning prize for a lucky fan in 2019 was $47,668 on Opening Day, while the 50/50 Raffle raised more than $2.6 million in total, $1.3 million of which contributed to BCF’s charitable work in the community.

The 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk was once again one of the most popular running events in the state of Wisconsin, drawing more than 3,400 participants to Miller Park for a morning of exercise, fun, and tailgating. A portion of proceeds from the event went to Fisher House Wisconsin.

Brewers fans also hit a home run in supporting BCF’s four Drive for Charity collection weekends in 2019, donating thousands of toiletry items, jars of peanut butter, school supplies, and winter wear. These items were donated to four organizations in our community; Cathedral Center, The Salvation Army, Sojourner Family Peace Center, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

In addition, BCF provided more than 20 Wisconsin based students with scholarships toward higher education.

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin. For more information about Brewers Community Foundation, visit brewers.com/BCF.