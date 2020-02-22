Canceled: D-backs vs. Rockies Spring Training game (Feb. 20, 2020)

Due to inclement weather, the D-backs and Rockies have cancelled the first Spring Training game of the season today at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, originally scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. Fans who have purchased tickets to the game are able to use their ticket for another Spring

Due to inclement weather, the D-backs and Rockies have cancelled the first Spring Training game of the season today at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, originally scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. Fans who have purchased tickets to the game are able to use their ticket for another Spring Training game at Salt River Fields or request a refund. Contact the Salt River Fields Box Office at 480.270.5000 or online at www.saltriverfields.com.