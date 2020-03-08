Cardinals agree to terms & sign 24 players

JUPITER, Fla., March 8, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms and signed one-year contracts for the 2020 season with 24 players. The team also announced that it has renewed the contract of pitcher Jack Flaherty. Agreeing to terms among the team’s 0

Agreeing to terms among the team’s 0 to 3 Major League service time players were pitchers John Brebbia, Génesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Alvaro Seijas, Tyler Webb and Jake Woodford, catcher Andrew Knizner, infielders Tommy Edman, Elehuris Montero, Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa and outfielders Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.