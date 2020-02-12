Cardinals and free agent Brad Miller agree to terms

JUPITER, Fla., -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Brad Miller on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Financial terms were not disclosed. The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has been placed on the 60-day Injured List

JUPITER, Fla., -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Brad Miller on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has been placed on the 60-day Injured List (right elbow) to make room for Miller’s addition to the Cardinals’ 40-man Major League roster.

Miller, 30, has played six-plus seasons in the majors with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18), Milwaukee (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Philadelphia (2019), batting .241 with 88 HR’s & 293 RBI in 759 career games.

Miller began the 2019 season with Cleveland, appearing in 13 games before closing out the campaign with a rush, clubbing 12 HR’s in 66 games for the Phillies. Between his stops in Cleveland and Philadelphia, Miller appeared in 41 games with the Yankees triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .294 with 10 HR’s & 29 RBI in 136 at-bats. He combined to bat .260 with 13 HR’s and 25 RBI in his 79 games in the majors in 2019 with a .894 OPS.

The left-handed hitting Miller hit eight home runs last September, ranking 4th among all National League batters, while also posting a .327 batting mark and an .800 slugging pct. (2nd in N.L.) during the season’s final month.

The 6-2, 215-pound Miller, an Orlando, Fla. native, has logged 376 career games at shortstop, 169 at second base, 75 at first base, 26 at third base and 53 in the outfield. The Clemson University product was a 2nd round draft selection by Seattle in 2011, and he made his Major League debut with the Mariners in June of 2013. He hit a career single-season high 30 homers with 81 RBI in 2016 for Tampa Bay.

Miller has been assigned uniform no. 15.