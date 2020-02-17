Cardinals and Onelife Fitness announce special offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 17, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals and Onelife Fitness today announced a special offer for new members who join the state-of-the-art fitness facility at Ballpark Village. New members who mention “Cardinals” upon signup for membership at Onelife Fitness at Ballpark Village will receive a complimentary

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 17, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals and Onelife Fitness today announced a special offer for new members who join the state-of-the-art fitness facility at Ballpark Village. New members who mention “Cardinals” upon signup for membership at Onelife Fitness at Ballpark Village will receive a complimentary Budweiser Ballpark Pass for the 2020 season (a $180 value).

“We’re thrilled to partner with our neighbors at Onelife Fitness to bring this amazing offer to our fans,” said Dan Farrell, Sr. Vice President Sales and Marketing, St. Louis Cardinals.

The new Onelife Fitness club is two levels and features a two-story glass façade overlooking incredible views of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. This high energy club features:

• Elegant Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

• State-of-the-art spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

• Boutique studio experience featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

• Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

• Large indoor and outdoor functional turf training areas (overlooking the stadium)

• Relax & Recover Studio with HydroMassage

• Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna and more

• Free Parking

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass is a ticket subscription service that provides subscribers with a Standing Room Only ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark mobile app. With a Standing Room ticket, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, including the Budweiser Terrace. Visit cardinals.com/ballparkpass for more information.

Fans can take advantage of the special Cardinals offer and celebrate the grand opening of OneLife Fitness at Ballpark Village on Thursday, February 20th. The event starts at 4:00 pm and will feature class demonstrations, giveaways, music and food. Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals President, will be on site for the ceremonial ribbon cutting at 4:00 pm. Former Cardinal Andy Van Slyke and Team Fredbird will join the celebration 5:30-6:30 pm.

Visit Onelife Fitness at Ballpark Village for complete offer details.