Cardinals announce first spring roster cuts

JUPITER, Fla. -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have reduced their Spring Training roster by 14 players, leaving 57 players in Major League camp.

The team today announced that pitcher Ricardo Sánchez and infielder Elehuris Montero have both been optioned to the Springfield (AA) roster, and pitcher Alvaro Seijas has been optioned to the Palm Beach (A) roster.

In addition, the team re-assigned the following non-roster invitees to the Minor League camp: Akeem Bostick (rhp), Nabil Crismatt (rhp), Seth Elledge (rhp), Alex FaGalde (rhp), Griffin Roberts (rhp), Angel Rondón (rhp), Ramón Santos (rhp), infielder Luken Baker and catchers Julio Rodríguez and Alexis Wilson.

The team also announced that infielder Yairo Muñoz has been placed on unconditional release waivers.