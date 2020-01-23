Cardinals Now Hiring 2020 Game-day Staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 23, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals are accepting applications for Usher and Event Attendant positions for the 2020 season. The team is looking for friendly, outgoing people who have a passion for providing exceptional guest service. Ushers are responsible for greeting guests, screening them as

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 23, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals are accepting applications for Usher and Event Attendant positions for the 2020 season. The team is looking for friendly, outgoing people who have a passion for providing exceptional guest service.

Ushers are responsible for greeting guests, screening them as they enter the ballpark and assisting them throughout the game, among other duties. Event Attendants are responsible for ensuring a clean atmosphere throughout the stadium.

Game-day staff enjoy benefits such as complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items and discounted parking.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older. Visit cardinals.com/jobs for more information.