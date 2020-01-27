Cardinals Premium & Opening Day Flex Packs on sale this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 27, 2020 – As part of a continued effort to make Opening Day, Cubs and Yankees weekend game tickets available to as many fans as possible, the Cardinals announced that Premium and Opening Day Flex Packs will go on sale this week at cardinals.com/flexpacks. Details of

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 27, 2020 – As part of a continued effort to make Opening Day, Cubs and Yankees weekend game tickets available to as many fans as possible, the Cardinals announced that Premium and Opening Day Flex Packs will go on sale this week at cardinals.com/flexpacks. Details of the Flex Packs are as follows:

Fans may choose one game from a list of five premium Cubs and Yankees dates plus a minimum of any two additional 2020 games, excluding Opening Day and the remaining four premium dates. This season’s premium game dates include matchups against the Yankees on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18; along with the Cubs games on Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, September 12. Premium Flex Packs go on sale Wednesday, January 29 at 10 AM CT and end at 10 PM CT. Opening Day Flex Pack: Fans may choose Opening Day tickets (Thursday, April 2 vs. Baltimore Orioles) plus a minimum of any two additional 2020 games, except for the five premium game dates listed above. Opening Day Flex Packs go on sale Thursday, January 30 at 10 AM CT and end at 10 PM CT.

Each Flex Pack is limited to eight per customer. Fans can also guarantee tickets to Opening Day by purchasing a Full Season plan, a Half Season plan, or the 10-game Opening Day Pack. Cubs and Yankees weekend games are also included in a variety of 5-game Packs, all of which are currently on sale at cardinals.com/tickets.