Cardinals-themed holiday weekend to kick off 2020 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 16, 2020 - The 24th annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up (#CardsWarmUp) and the Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan) highlight a busy Cardinals-themed holiday weekend that kicks off the 2020 season.

Winter Warm-Up—the largest fundraising effort for the Cardinals Care charitable fund—returns to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch Saturday, January 18 through Monday, January 20 with appearances from over 60 players, coaches and alumni. For the most complete schedule and up-to-date Winter Warm-Up information, visit cardinals.com/WWU.

The 2020 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, departs Busch Stadium on Friday morning. Over the course of the weekend, more than 30 current and former players will visit 20 cities throughout Cardinals Nation along six different routes before returning to St. Louis on Monday night. For complete information on all caravan stops, visit cardinals.com/caravan.

MLB Network’s, Fran Charles, will host a screening of the new MLB Network Presents documentary, “Birds of a Different Game: The 80’s Cardinals” on Saturday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! inside Ballpark Village. Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog and Ozzie Smith will be on site, along with Cardinals alums Tommy Herr and John Tudor, for an exclusive Q&A following the screening. The event is free and open to the public.

The 62nd annual St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Dinner takes place at the Marriott Grand Hotel on Sunday, January 19. Fans will enjoy a night of fun and entertainment as the dinner honors the 2019 National League Central Champion Cardinals team. The evening will be highlighted by special guests and the presentation of the Red Schoendienst Medal, J.G. Taylor Spink “St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year” Award and the Branch Rickey Award. To purchase tickets or for more information about the St. Louis Baseball Writer’s Dinner, visit stlouisbbwaa.com.

Below are highlights of the 2020 Winter Warm-Up weekend:

Friday, January 17, 2020

Will Call: Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 3:00–7:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency.

Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 3:00–7:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency. Cardinals Caravan: The 2020 Caravan kicks off with stops in Jefferson City and Springfield, Mo., Memphis, Tenn., and Peoria and Champaign, Ill.

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Winter Warm-Up: The three-day event kicks off today, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The three-day event kicks off today, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cardinals Autographs: Harrison Bader, Paul DeJong, Seth Elledge, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizner, Carlos Martínez, John Mozeliak, Tyler O’Neill, Alex Reyes, Kodi Whitley, and Jake Woodford.

Harrison Bader, Paul DeJong, Seth Elledge, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizner, Carlos Martínez, John Mozeliak, Tyler O’Neill, Alex Reyes, Kodi Whitley, and Jake Woodford. Alumni/Broadcaster Autographs: Rick Ankiel, Alan Benes, Andy Benes , John Costello , Danny Cox, Tom Herr, Bill Lyons, Bengie Molina, Jason Motte, Kerry Robinson, Ted Savage, and Andy Van Slyke

Rick Ankiel, Alan Benes, Andy Benes John Costello Danny Cox, Tom Herr, Bill Lyons, Bengie Molina, Jason Motte, Kerry Robinson, Ted Savage, and Andy Van Slyke Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Claire Kellet from 9:00 to noon, Redbird Rookies Scholarship Presentation at 10:30 a.m., and Q&A with President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak at 11:15 a.m. Chris Hrabe and John Rooney will take over emcee duties from noon until 2:00 p.m., with a Q&A with MLB Network’s Fran Charles. Spanish Broadcasters Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina will take the stage starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Claire Kellet from 9:00 to noon, Redbird Rookies Scholarship Presentation at 10:30 a.m., and Q&A with President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak at 11:15 a.m. Chris Hrabe and John Rooney will take over emcee duties from noon until 2:00 p.m., with a Q&A with MLB Network’s Fran Charles. Spanish Broadcasters Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina will take the stage starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction. Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):

10:00 a.m. – Meet members of Team Fredbird

– Meet members of Team Fredbird 11:00 a.m. – “Busch Stadium Security: How we keep baseball safe and secure” with Cardinals Director of Security, Phil Melcher

– “Busch Stadium Security: How we keep baseball safe and secure” with Cardinals Director of Security, Phil Melcher 12:00 p.m. – Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors

– Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors 1:00 p.m. – Learn about the 2020 Cardinals Marketing & Promotions with Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Dan Farrell

– Learn about the 2020 Cardinals Marketing & Promotions with Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Dan Farrell 2:00 p.m. – Go inside the Minor League System with Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ Director of Player Development **this presentation will take place in Gateway East on the 18th floor**

– Go inside the Minor League System with Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ Director of Player Development **this presentation will take place in Gateway East on the 18th floor** 3:00 p.m. – Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.

– Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley. Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):

10:00 a.m. – “History of the World Series Trophy” with Amy Berra, Manager and Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– “History of the World Series Trophy” with Amy Berra, Manager and Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** 11:00 a.m. – Looking back on the 1944 World Series with Cardinals Historian Brian Finch **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– Looking back on the 1944 World Series with Cardinals Historian Brian Finch **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** 12:00 p.m. – Ted Simmons: A Hall of Fame Career with Cardinals Historian Brian Finch **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– Ted Simmons: A Hall of Fame Career with Cardinals Historian Brian Finch **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** 1:00 p.m. – Inside the new book “Celebration- The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s” with author Dan O’Neil

– Inside the new book “Celebration- The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s” with author Dan O’Neil 2:00 p.m. – “Negro Leagues Baseball: 100 Years of History” with Dr. Raymond Doswell of the

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

3:00 p.m. – Tips for storing and displaying your personal memorabilia with Cayla Wagner and Erin Pruhs of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– Tips for storing and displaying your personal memorabilia with Cayla Wagner and Erin Pruhs of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** Silent Auctions (Fourth Floor) : There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m.

: There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m. Will Call: Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency.

Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency. Cardinals Caravan: The Cardinals Caravan makes its way through Cardinals Nation with stops in Jonesboro, Ark., Dyersburg, Tenn., Bloomington, Ill., and Columbia, Hannibal, Joplin and Rolla, Mo.

The Cardinals Caravan makes its way through Cardinals Nation with stops in Jonesboro, Ark., Dyersburg, Tenn., Bloomington, Ill., and Columbia, Hannibal, Joplin and Rolla, Mo. One Nation Celebration at Winterfest: Celebrate our St. Louis sports teams with giveaways, raffles, face painting, caricature artists and more from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. across the street at Kiener Plaza. One of St. Louis’ favorite sons, Charles Glenn, will perform a free concert. Visit archpark.org for more information.

Celebrate our St. Louis sports teams with giveaways, raffles, face painting, caricature artists and more from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. across the street at Kiener Plaza. One of St. Louis’ favorite sons, Charles Glenn, will perform a free concert. Visit archpark.org for more information. MLB Network Presents Documentary Screening: MLB Network’s Fran Charles will host a screening of the new documentary “Birds of a Different Game: The 80’s Cardinals” at 6:30 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! inside Ballpark Village. A Q&A with Whitey Herzog, Ozzie Smith, Tommy Herr and John Tudor will follow the screening. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Winter Warm-Up: Day two of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Day two of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cardinals Autographs: , John Brebbia, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Hicks, Matthew Liberatore, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Angel Rondon, Mike Shildt, Lane Thomas, Tyler Webb, and Justin Williams.

, John Brebbia, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Hicks, Matthew Liberatore, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Angel Rondon, Mike Shildt, Lane Thomas, Tyler Webb, and Justin Williams. Alumni/Broadcaster Autographs: Randy Flores, Bo Hart, Ricky Horton, Al Hrabosky, Kyle McClellan, and Tom Pagnozzi.

Randy Flores, Bo Hart, Ricky Horton, Al Hrabosky, Kyle McClellan, and Tom Pagnozzi. Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Brooke Grimsley from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., broadcasters Dan McLaughlin, Mike Claiborne, and John Rooney from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Q&A with Manager Mike Shildt at 12:30 p.m., Q&A with General Manager Michael Girsch at 1:00 p.m., and broadcasters Ricky Horton and Al Hrabosky from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Brooke Grimsley from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., broadcasters Dan McLaughlin, Mike Claiborne, and John Rooney from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Q&A with Manager Mike Shildt at 12:30 p.m., Q&A with General Manager Michael Girsch at 1:00 p.m., and broadcasters Ricky Horton and Al Hrabosky from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction. Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):

10:15 a.m. – “Inside the MLB First-Year Player Draft – recent Cardinals selections & industry trends” with Scouting Director & Assistant GM, and former Cardinals pitcher, Randy Flores **Gateway East on the 18th Floor

– “Inside the MLB First-Year Player Draft – recent Cardinals selections & industry trends” with Scouting Director & Assistant GM, and former Cardinals pitcher, Randy Flores **Gateway East on the 18th Floor 11:00 a.m. – Learn about the MLB Authentication Program and collecting game-used and autographed items with Ashley Brown of Cardinals Authentics.

– Learn about the MLB Authentication Program and collecting game-used and autographed items with Ashley Brown of Cardinals Authentics. 12:00 p.m. – Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.

– Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley. 2:00 p.m. – Meet members of Team Fredbird

– Meet members of Team Fredbird 3:00 p.m. - Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors

- Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):

10:00 a.m. – Take your photo with a Bald Eagle and learn about the World Bird Sanctuary, provider of Opening Day/Postseason eagles

– Take your photo with a Bald Eagle and learn about the World Bird Sanctuary, provider of Opening Day/Postseason eagles 11:00 a.m. – “Negro Leagues Baseball: 100 Years of History” with Dr. Raymond Doswell of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

– “Negro Leagues Baseball: 100 Years of History” with Dr. Raymond Doswell of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum 12:00 p.m. – Learn about the charitable mission of Brace for IMPACT 46 with founder & former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan

– Learn about the charitable mission of Brace for IMPACT 46 with founder & former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan 1:00 p.m. – Discover how ‘The Cup’ makes the famous Cardinals Care Cupcake

– Discover how ‘The Cup’ makes the famous Cardinals Care Cupcake 2:00 p.m. – Best stories, soundbites and moments from the 2019 Cardinals Museum programming schedule with Brittany Schelp **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– Best stories, soundbites and moments from the 2019 Cardinals Museum programming schedule with Brittany Schelp **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** 3:00 p.m. – “150 Years of Baseball Cards” with Amy Berra, Manager and Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead**

– “150 Years of Baseball Cards” with Amy Berra, Manager and Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 attendees receive a free HOF bobblehead** Silent Auctions (Fourth Floor) : There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m.

: There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m. Will Call : Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency.

: Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency. Cardinals Caravan: The Cardinals Caravan makes stops in Evansville, Ind., as well as Mattoon, Springfield and Marion, Ill.

The Cardinals Caravan makes stops in Evansville, Ind., as well as Mattoon, Springfield and Marion, Ill. 62nd Annual St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Dinner (5:00 p.m.): All baseball fans are invited to the 62nd annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner at the Marriott Grand Hotel. This year's honorees include St. Louis Baseball Man of the year Jack Flaherty, as well as standout rookies Dakota Hudson, Tommy Edman, and Giovanny Gallegos. NL Manager of the Year Mike Shildt, Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt, Hall of Famer Ted Simmons, and others will also be feted at the event. Visit stlouisbbwaa.com for tickets.

Monday, January 20, 2020

Winter Warm-Up: The final day of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The final day of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cardinals Autographs: Matt Carpenter, Bill DeWitt Jr., Bill DeWitt III, Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Yadier Molina , Adam Wainwright, and Kolten Wong.

Matt Carpenter, Bill DeWitt Jr., Bill DeWitt III, Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Yadier Molina , Adam Wainwright, and Kolten Wong. Alumni Autographs: Ken Dayley , Bernard Gilkey, Whitey Herzog, T.J. Mathews, Cliff Politte, Brad Thompson, and Mike Tyson.

Ken Dayley Bernard Gilkey, Whitey Herzog, T.J. Mathews, Cliff Politte, Brad Thompson, and Mike Tyson. Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Matt Chambers from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Q&A with Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President Bill DeWitt III at 10:00 a.m., broadcasters Scott Warmann and Brad Thompson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and broadcasters Tom Ackerman and Joe Pott from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Matt Chambers from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Q&A with Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President Bill DeWitt III at 10:00 a.m., broadcasters Scott Warmann and Brad Thompson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and broadcasters Tom Ackerman and Joe Pott from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction. Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):

11:00 a.m. – Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.

– Watch the PBS sequel documentary “A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley. Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):

10:00 a.m. – Q&A with Jenifer Langosch, MLB.com Senior Content Manager and former Cardinals beat writer

– Q&A with Jenifer Langosch, MLB.com Senior Content Manager and former Cardinals beat writer 11:00 a.m. – Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors

– Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson of St. Louis Sports Collectors 12:00 p.m. – “2019 – A Year in Photos” with the Cardinals Manager of Photography, Taka Yanagimoto

– “2019 – A Year in Photos” with the Cardinals Manager of Photography, Taka Yanagimoto 1:00 p.m. – Meet members of Team Fredbird

– Meet members of Team Fredbird Silent Auctions (Fourth Floor) : There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:00 a.m. and 12:00–2:00 p.m.

: There are two silent auctions: 9:00–11:00 a.m. and 12:00–2:00 p.m. Will Call : Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency.

: Winter Warm-Up Will Call is open from 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency. Cardinals Caravan: The Cardinals Caravan makes its final stops in Decatur and Quincy, Ill., Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky.

Additional Winter Warm-Up Information

Stay Updated: Text CARDS to 82810 to receive the latest Winter Warm-Up news and event information via text message to your mobile device!

Admission Tickets: Fans can purchase three-day passes for the event online at cardinals.com/wwu or at the Busch Stadium box office during regular business hours until noon on Thursday, January 17. Ticket prices are $40 for fans 16 and older, $10 for fans ages five to 15, and free for kids under five. Members of the military, police and fire departments with an active ID can receive one free adult admission ticket which must be obtained in person at the ticket booth in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency during the times listed below.

Warm-Up Will Call : All Admission Tickets purchased after January 6, 2020 must be picked up at Will Call at the locations and during the times listed below. A photo ID matching the name on the original order or a print out of the confirmation email is required to pick up your purchase:

Thursday, January 9th - Thursday, January 16th from 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Busch Stadium Box Office

Friday, January 17th from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

Saturday, January 19th from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

Sunday, January 20th from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

Monday, January 21st from 8:30 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

Autograph Tickets: Remaining autograph tickets may be purchased online at cardinals.com/wwu until noon on Thursday, January 16. Any remaining autograph tickets thereafter will be available for purchase at the Winter Warm-Up. Every dollar donated for autograph tickets will benefit Redbird Rookies and charitable grants to other non-profit organizations that help kids. Donation amounts can be found at cardinals.com/WWU.All free autograph tickets have been distributed.

Second Floor: On the second floor of the Hyatt, fans will be able to find collectible memorabilia, baseball cards and more from more than 50 vendors, shop at the Cardinals Publications booth and Cardinals Authentics Shop, listen to informative presentations by Cardinals executives in the Dugout and Clubhouse Presentation rooms, meet Fredbird and watch the kids enjoy free activities in the Kids Room.

Fourth Floor: On the fourth floor fans will find the main stage, be able to meet their favorite players at autograph tables, bid on Cardinals Care silent auctions, shop the Cardinals Care Store and Official Cardinals Team Store, as well as visit booths for Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact, Carlos Martínez’s Tsunami Waves Foundation, the Jason Motte Foundation, Ballpark Village and more.

Cardinals Care Store: Open throughout the weekend, the Cardinals Care Store is stocked full of Cardinals memorabilia such as discounted baseball caps, team-issued apparel, t-shirts, game-worn jerseys, autographed photos and bats, and more. Fans can even purchase photos for collecting player autographs and baseball cases for your new autographed collectibles. Also, any fan that purchased an autograph ticket for a pre-signed baseball from Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Ted Simmons, or Ozzie Smith may redeem their ticket at the Cardinals Care Store to receive their autographed item.

Cardinals Care 50/50 Raffle: Throughout the weekend, Cardinals fans, age 18 and older, can participate in the Cardinals Care 50/50 Raffle. Fans can buy tickets (priced 3 for $5, 10 for $10, or 60 for $20) from kiosks located on each level of the event, or from roaming ticket sellers. Each day of the Winter Warm-Up, one lucky fan will receive 50 percent of the gross proceeds from the raffle ticket donations raised and the other half will benefit Cardinals Care.

Cardinals Kids Club Booth: The Cardinals Kids Club will have a booth in the Kids Room on the second floor. To learn more about the Cardinals Kids Club, visit cardinals.com/kidsclub.

Official Cardinals Team Store: The Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium will have a large selection of Cardinals merchandise available at the Warm-Up next to the silent auctions on the fourth floor. The Official Cardinals Team Store, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., will have select items 20-50% off, while supplies last, this weekend only. The Majestic Store located on the north side of Ballpark Village will also be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday sharing the same hours as the Team Store. Stop by either location for the newest Cardinals gear!

Cardinals Publications: Fans visiting the Cardinals Publications booth inside the 2nd floor ballroom can start a two-year subscription to Cardinals Magazine and receive the NEW Yadier Molina bobblehead this spring, purchase the Official 2020 Cardinals Calendar for just $10, and take advantage of exclusive show specials and drawings! Other #CardsWarmUp deals include 1) premium Cardinals Magazine cover posters suitable for show autographs, featuring the likes of Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong, Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt; 2) our extensive Vintage Collection of Cardinals Magazines, Yearbooks and postseason commemoratives; and 3) the one-year subscription special with two FREE tickets to a 2020 home game. Even better, our drawing items include an autographed baseball signed by 2020 Hall of Famer Ted Simmons, an autographed copy of Cardinals Magazine signed by Yadier Molina, and much more! Stay tuned for special announcements and event coverage by Cardinals Publications via Twitter @CardsMagazine.

Busch Stadium Tours & Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum: Guided tours of Busch Stadium are available during the 2020 Winter Warm-Up each day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. These tours will be offered at regular tour prices, but will also include a stop inside the Cardinals Clubhouse—the only time each year the Cardinals’ locker room is open to tours. Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum entry is also included in all tour ticket purchases. The Cardinals Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and includes the current special exhibit titled “Pain, Protection and Performance: The Evolution of Baseball Equipment, presented by Rawlings.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cardinals Care. To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/tours.

Cardinals Authentics: Cardinals Authentics—the only official source of memorabilia directly from the team—will be selling unique game-used, limited edition, exclusive and autographed memorabilia at the Winter Warm-Up. Cardinals Authentics is offering their lowest prices of the year; including 30% off the entire booth (exclusions may apply) starting Saturday morning, along with other special offers all weekend long. The Cardinals Authentics Store, located on the first floor of Cardinals Nation inside Ballpark Village, will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Show your Winter Warm-Up admission ticket at the store in Cardinals Nation and you will receive 30% off your purchase all weekend long. Stay tuned for special announcements by Cardinals Authentics via Twitter (@CardsAuthentics) throughout the three-day event.

Green Team: The team’s “4 A Greener Game” initiative will have a booth on the second floor where fans can learn more about the Cardinals Green Team—a group of volunteers who collect recyclables from fans throughout each game at Busch Stadium. In exchange for volunteering, fans are able to watch the game in standing room only sections of Busch Stadium. Visit cardinals.com/green for more information.

Cardinals Nation Restaurant & Bar: Cardinals Nation Restaurant and Bar in Ballpark Village is open daily during the Winter Warm-Up, and throughout the entire year: Monday–Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with Late Night Happy Hour from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. During Winter Warm-Up weekend, attendees can show their admission ticket and receive 10% off their bill. Make reservations online at cardinalsnation.com or by phone at 314.345.9880.

Social Media

Throughout the Cardinals Caravan and Winter Warm-Up, fans can stay connected by following the Cardinals on Twitter (@Cardinals), Facebook (@Cardinals), Instagram (@Cardinals) and Snapchat (Cardinals) for the latest news, event updates and behind-the-scenes content. Fans can join the conversation and share their own photos and experiences by using hashtags #CardsWarmUp, #CardsCaravan and #CardsCare.

Traffic & Parking

For the most up-to-date alerts regarding construction and winter road conditions this weekend, fans can visit the Missouri Department of Transportation’s website at modot.org. Winter Warm-Up event parking can be found just two blocks south of the Hyatt Regency at the Stadium East Parking Garage, with entrances located on South Broadway and South 4th Street.

Cardinals and Cardinals Care Sponsors

Cardinals Care and the St. Louis Cardinals would like to thank the following sponsors for helping to make the 2020 Winter Warm-Up possible: Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, PSAV Presentation Services, Edward Jones, FOX Sports Midwest, KMOX Radio 1120 AM, KMOV News 4, Rawlings Sporting Goods, FastSigns of Bridgeton, Syberg's, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, In Focus Marketing, Wireless USA, Heartland Coca-Cola, Acendas Travel, Companion Bakery, Belleville News-Democrat, Framin’ Place & Gallery, Betallic Balloons, RBO Print Logistix, The Cup, In Focus Marketing, Estate Auction Pros and Tom Lange.

About Cardinals Care (#CardsCare)

Cardinals Care was established to give fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in our community—both on and off the baseball field. Established in 1997, Cardinals Care has invested over $26 million to support St. Louis area children and built or renovated 24 youth ball fields in local under-resourced neighborhoods. Most recently, the Cardinals dedicated Matt Carpenter Field at the Pagedale Family Resource Center in Pagedale, Missouri in August 2019. This season marks the 17th year of Cardinals Care’s innovative Redbird Rookies program, a free baseball and softball league for kids who otherwise might not have the opportunity to play. In addition to providing all the uniforms, gloves, bats, balls and other equipment needed for each team, Redbird Rookies also provides extensive off-field support in the areas of health, education, mentoring, cultural arts, and scholarships for each of the nearly 4,500 kids who participate in the program each year. To learn more about all of Cardinals Care’s programs visit cardinals.com/community.

*Winter Warm-Up schedule—including all players, dates, & times—is subject to change.