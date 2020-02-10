Cardinals announce $6 ticket flash sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 10, 2020 -- To celebrate pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced a special 12-hour ticket flash sale beginning tomorrow at 10 AM CT. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday-Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) for just $6. Additionally, each

Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday-Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) for just $6. Additionally, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special sale include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, Braves, Phillies, Royals and more.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or via phone at 314.345.9000. Again, this special ticket flash sale will only be available until 10 PM CT on Tuesday, February 11.

For more information, visit cardinals.com/flashsale.