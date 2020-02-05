Charitable organization can receive A’s tickets through A’s Community Ticket Program 

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s are inviting nonprofits, schools, military organizations, and community groups to apply for 2020 game tickets through the A’s Community Ticket Program. In partnership with the Commissioner’s Community Initiative and MLB Players Give Back Program, the A’s Community Ticket Program provides complimentary tickets to

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s are inviting nonprofits, schools, military organizations, and community groups to apply for 2020 game tickets through the A’s Community Ticket Program. In partnership with the Commissioner’s Community Initiative and MLB Players Give Back Program, the A’s Community Ticket Program provides complimentary tickets to organizations throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. Groups can apply for tickets using the online application at athletics.com/donations.

In 2019, the A’s donated more than 147,000 tickets to 700 organizations through the Community Ticket Program.

Local nonprofits serving East Bay communities can also apply to become an A’s Nonprofit Partner of the Game during the 2020 season. The Nonprofit Partner of the Game program allows the A’s to highlight local groups and grow awareness of the organization’s mission during games at the Coliseum.

As a Nonprofit Partner of the Game, the organization will receive tabling space at the A’s Community Corner during a home game, pregame PA and radio mentions, logo on the videoboard, and a dedicated tweet from the A’s Twitter account. Organizations can apply to become an A’s Nonprofit Partner of the Game by emailing community@athletics.com.

The A's support thousands of organizations annually through various donation programs. Organizations looking for additional resources can learn more by visiting the A’s Community Toolbox at visit athletics.com/donations.