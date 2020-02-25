Chase Field to host first-round games of World Baseball Classic in 2021

PHOENIX – World Baseball Classic, Inc. announced today the United States venues for the 2021 World Baseball Classic (WBC), which will be played at sites throughout the world in 2021. Chase Field, home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, returns as a World Baseball Classic host for the third time in 2021

PHOENIX – World Baseball Classic, Inc. announced today the United States venues for the 2021 World Baseball Classic (WBC), which will be played at sites throughout the world in 2021. Chase Field, home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, returns as a World Baseball Classic host for the third time in 2021 after serving as a first round venue in 2006 and 2013 and will host first round games (Pool C) from March 13-17.

“We are thrilled to once again host World Baseball Classic games at Chase Field,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Arizona continues to shine on an international stage and we look forward to providing the best experience, not only to local baseball fans, but also those from across the country and around the globe as they cheer on the most talented players in the world.”

In 2013, Chase Field served as the venue host to WBC first round games featuring Team USA, Team Mexico, Team Canada and Team Italy. The Team USA vs. Team Mexico game featured the highest-attended game of the entire global tournament, welcoming 44,256 fans on March 8, 2013. In addition, the D-backs’ Spring Training facility at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick hosted World Baseball Classic workouts for Team USA in 2013 and Team Netherlands in 2017. In 2006, Chase Field served as the venue host to WBC first round games featuring Team USA, Team Mexico, Team Canada and Team South Africa.

The fifth installment of the WBC will take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan; the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan; and Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins, in Miami, Florida in addition to Chase Field. In 2021, the field of teams will expand to 20 for the first time in WBC history. The 16 teams that participated in the 2017 WBC will be joined by four teams advancing from the 2020 Qualifiers, which will be held in Tucson, Arizona from March 13th-25th. The 2021 WBC will feature pools of five teams in the first round for round-robin play. The top two teams in each of the four first round pools will advance to the quarterfinals, while the top two teams from each quarterfinal pool will advance to the Championship Round.

Ticket information will be released soon on worldbaseballclassic.com.

About the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is the premier international baseball tournament, sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), as the sport’s official National Team World Championship, and features the best players in the world competing for their home countries and territories. More than 3.4 million fans from all over the world have attended the tournament games, held in March 2006, March 2009, March 2013 and March 2017. Team USA is the reigning World Baseball Classic Champion after beating runner-up Puerto Rico during its 2017 championship run. The upcoming World Baseball Classic will be played in March 2021 and will again feature the greatest baseball-playing nations in the world. The tournament will be held every four years thereafter.