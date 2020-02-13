Chicago Cubs Announce 2020 Mastercard® Presale February 18-19 and Single Game Ticket On-Sale February 21

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced details for purchasing single game tickets for the 2020 season which go on sale Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST, and will be available for purchase on www.cubs.com or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Tickets will be delivered exclusively through the free

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced details for purchasing single game tickets for the 2020 season which go on sale Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST, and will be available for purchase on www.cubs.com or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Tickets will be delivered exclusively through the free MLB Ballpark app.

Fans can secure tickets to must-see matchups prior to the general on-sale by participating in the online Mastercard® Presale. Beginning Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at noon CST through Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CST, single game tickets will be available at www.cubs.com for a 15 percent premium for fans using a Mastercard. Fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium.

Tickets for each regular season home game are available for purchase during the Mastercard Presale and general on-sale, including the home opener vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, rivalry contests with the Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, Interleague matchups with visits by the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as Kids Sundays.

Fans also can look forward to another schedule of more than 30 promotional items, including four player-inspired bobbleheads, a Wrigley Field Scoreboard Replica presented by Pepsi, a Cubs 1984 Replica Jersey presented by Benjamin Moore, an Anthony Rizzo Boat Captain Hat presented by Wendella and a Craig Kimbrel Grow-a-Beard presented by Gonnella Baking Company, along with several family-friendly giveaways on select Kids Sundays. Returning for the second year is the Cubs Cap Artist Series presented by Budweiser which will include six limited-edition caps on Bud Fridays throughout the summer. Stay tuned for additional information on the local artists involved in creating the limited-edition caps. The full promotional schedule is available at www.cubs.com/promotions.

Details for each single game ticket purchasing option follow:

ONLINE MASTERCARD PRESALE:

The Cubs will once again offer the online Mastercard Presale beginning Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at noon CST through Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Fans using a Mastercard can purchase single game tickets in advance of the general on-sale at a 15 percent premium, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium. Mastercard Presale tickets may be purchased at www.cubs.com.

Restrictions apply. Visit www.cubs.com/MCPresale for full details. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. © 2020 Mastercard. Any other marks used here are trademarks of their respective owners.

SINGLE GAME TICKET GENERAL ON-SALE:

Via the Internet: On Friday, February 21, 2020, all fans can purchase tickets at www.cubs.com. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. CST, a virtual waiting room will begin accepting customers. At 10 a.m. CST, customers will be randomly selected from the virtual waiting room to begin purchasing tickets. All internet customers will need a valid Cubs.com account. Customers are encouraged to register for an account prior to their desired presale or the on-sale.

By Telephone: Tickets can be purchased by telephone beginning Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). These tickets will be purchased in the order the calls are received.

At Wrigley Field: The Cubs will offer in-person single game ticket sales beginning Monday, February 24, 2020, at 8 a.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at Wrigley Field Ticket Office located near the Marquee Gate. The Wrigley Field Ticket Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST Saturdays and Sundays prior to Opening Day.

There is a four-ticket purchase limit for Diamond games per household, credit card or email address, and 14-ticket limit for all other games. There is a maximum limit of 40 total tickets per order. For more information, please contact the Chicago Cubs Ticket Office at 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).