Chicago Cubs announce Home Run Inn as official pizza of Wrigley Field And Sloan Park

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced Home Run Inn Pizza as the Official Pizza of Wrigley Field and Sloan Park. As a Proud Partner of the Cubs, the five-year partnership makes Home Run Inn the exclusive pizza served at Wrigley Field general concessions and Sloan Park. Cubs fans can enjoy Home Run Inn’s Chicago thin crust pizza at all Cubs Spring Training games starting Saturday, February 22, in Mesa, Arizona, and at all Cubs home games starting with the Cubs home opener Monday, March 30.

The partnership includes additional elements such as in-ballpark signage at Sloan Park and Wrigley Field, branding of two Wrigley Field Concourse concessions, social media promotion and retail opportunities.

“We’re excited to add another local Chicago company to our growing roster of partners,” said Alex Seyferth, vice president, Marquee 360. “Home Run Inn is family-owned with a deep history in Chicago. We hope Cubs fans enjoy this update to our food offerings at both ballparks.”

Home Run Inn opened their first tavern on Chicago’s South Side more than 73 years ago. Named after a home run baseball from a neighborhood ballpark smashed through the tavern’s windows, Home Run Inn has captured the hearts of Chicagoans for years with their iconic family pizza recipe and irresistible flavor.

“Home Run Inn is passionate about serving Chicago our all-natural family recipe and we look forward to sharing our 73-year legacy with Cubs fans,” said Dan Costello, CEO, Home Run Inn. “Teaming up with the Chicago Cubs will be a great opportunity for us to bring Chicago thin crust excitement to Wrigley Field and Sloan Park.”

Fans can enjoy Home Run Inn at Sloan Park throughout Cubs Spring Training and at Wrigley Field starting Monday, March 30.

About Home Run Inn:

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago’s very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. What started as a small tavern in the 1920’s, has grown to a company with more than 10 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in over 40 states. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn continues to be the number one selling frozen pizza brand in the Chicagoland area. For further information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.