Chicago Cubs announce January 10 Mastercard® presale and January 11 general on-sale opportunity for 2020 Spring Training tickets

CHICAGO – The general on-sale for single game tickets to Cubs Spring Training games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, begins Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST. Fans can secure tickets to their must-have games one day earlier through the online Mastercard Presale, beginning Friday, January 10,

CHICAGO – The general on-sale for single game tickets to Cubs Spring Training games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, begins Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST. Fans can secure tickets to their must-have games one day earlier through the online Mastercard Presale, beginning Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST through 10:59 p.m. MST/11:59 p.m. CST, pending availability. Fans using a Mastercard can purchase single game Spring Training tickets in advance of the general on-sale at a 15 percent premium in excess of face value, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium. A limited number of tickets will be made available to each home game for the Mastercard Presale.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.cubs.com, over the phone at 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827) or in person beginning Saturday, January 11, at the Sloan Park ticket office starting at 10 a.m. MST. There is a limit of eight tickets per game and a maximum of eight games per order.

The Cubs open their 2020 Spring Training home schedule vs. the Oakland Athletics Saturday, February 22, at 1:05 p.m. MST. The complete 2020 Spring Training schedule is available at www.cubs.com.

Details for purchasing single game tickets follow:

Purchasing Tickets in Person

Tickets may be purchased at Sloan Park, located at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa, Arizona. The Sloan Park ticket office opens at 10 a.m. MST Saturday, January 11. Standard hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST, Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST, with extended hours on gamedays to accommodate night and Sunday home games. For a list of store hours, visit www.sloanpark.com.

Purchasing Tickets by Phone and Online

Tickets may be purchased through the general on-sale over the phone by dialing 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827) or online by visiting www.cubs.com beginning at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST Saturday, January 11.

Fans looking to participate in the online Mastercard Presale can purchase one day earlier, beginning Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST through 10:59 p.m. MST/11:59 p.m. CST. Fans using a Mastercard can purchase single game Spring Training tickets in advance of the general on-sale at a 15 percent premium in excess of face value, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. © 2020 Mastercard.

Fans may direct ticket and additional Spring Training questions to mesa@cubs.com. For updated information and to take a virtual tour of Sloan Park, please visit www.sloanpark.com.