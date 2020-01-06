Chris Giles resigns as A's COO

OAKLAND, Calif. – Chris Giles has resigned from his position as Oakland A’s Chief Operating Officer effective Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to launch his own venture, Greenfield Sports Group. “We thank Chris for his contributions to the A’s and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said A’s President

OAKLAND, Calif. – Chris Giles has resigned from his position as Oakland A’s Chief Operating Officer effective Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to launch his own venture, Greenfield Sports Group.

“We thank Chris for his contributions to the A’s and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said A’s President Dave Kaval.