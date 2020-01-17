Class of 2020 for Astros Hall of Fame Presented by Houston Methodist to Be Announced Saturday

HOUSTON, TX - The 2020 induction class for the Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist will be announced at a 1:30 p.m. press conference on the field at Minute Maid Park on Saturday during FanFest. Astros Executive Advisor Reid Ryan will make the official announcement and will be

HOUSTON, TX - The 2020 induction class for the Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist will be announced at a 1:30 p.m. press conference on the field at Minute Maid Park on Saturday during FanFest. Astros Executive Advisor Reid Ryan will make the official announcement and will be joined by two members of the 2020 induction class.

The members of the Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist with an on-field ceremony prior to Houston's 6:10 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Aug. 8. The Astros Hall of Fame plaques will be installed the weekend of August 7-9.

The Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist was created in 2019 and resides in Hall of Fame Alley on the main concourse of Minute Maid Park in left-center field. The class of 2020 will join the 16 members of the inaugural Astros Hall of Fame Class of 2019, which featured the nine Astros with retired numbers as well as the members of the Astros Walk of Fame on Texas Ave: Bob Aspromonte, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Jose Cruz, Larry Dierker, Gene Elston, Milo Hamilton, Joe Morgan, Joe Niekro, Shane Reynolds, J.R. Richard, Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott, Jim Umbricht, Don Wilson and Jimmy Wynn.

The 2020 Astros Hall of Fame class marks the first class that was elected by the Astros Hall of Fame Committee, which is comprised of 11 individuals: Astros Manager of Authentication and Team Historian Mike Acosta, Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, legendary Astros broadcaster Bill Brown, Astros Hall of Famer Larry Dierker, President of the Houston / Larry Dierker Chapter of SABR Bob Dorrill, Executive Advisor Reid Ryan, Astros VP of Communications Gene Dias, MLB.com National Correspondent Alyson Footer, VP of Foundation Development Marian Harper, MLB.com Astros Beat Writer Brian McTaggart and baseball and Houston historian Mike Vance.