Cleveland Indians 2020 promotional schedule features Ramirez, Santana, Perez, Bieber bobbleheads; Clevinger, Reyes, Feller, Mercado, 1920 jerseys 

Cleveland -- The Cleveland Indians announced today the team’s 2020 promotional schedule, featuring five jerseys, four bobbleheads, and a 1920 cap commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1920 World Series team. Bobbleheads Fans can add to their collection by scoring four bobbleheads this season, featuring Carlos Santana and his 2019

Cleveland -- The Cleveland Indians announced today the team’s 2020 promotional schedule, featuring five jerseys, four bobbleheads, and a 1920 cap commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1920 World Series team.

Bobbleheads

Fans can add to their collection by scoring four bobbleheads this season, featuring Carlos Santana and his 2019 Silver Slugger Award (May 16, courtesy of Lexus), Roberto Pérez and his 2019 Gold Glove Award (June 20, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams), Shane Bieber and his 2019 All-Star Game MVP Award (July 11), and José Ramírez’s “Home Run Pitch” Talking Bobblehead (Aug. 29, courtesy of Meritech).

Jerseys

Indians fans can celebrate old and new fan favorites with a lineup of five jerseys:

Mike Clevinger Red Jersey (May 30, courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse)

Red Jersey (May 30, courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse) Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (July 4, courtesy of Pepsi)

1940 Jersey (July 4, courtesy of Pepsi) 1920 Home Jersey (August 1, courtesy of Medical Mutual)

Franmil Reyes Home White Jersey (August 15, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart)

Oscar Mercado Red Jersey (September 12)

Cleveland essentials

A variety of Cleveland-themed promotional items also will be up for grabs:

Sweatshirt-material Blanket (May 2, courtesy of Sysco Cleveland)

Francisco Lindor socks (June 19, courtesy of Arby’s)

socks (June 19, courtesy of Arby’s) Stainless Steel Tumbler (July 2)

Block C/Ohio Cap (July 10, courtesy of Liberty Ford)

1920 Cap (July 31)

Round Beach Towel (August 12)

2020 ticket options

Fans can guarantee priority Opening Day access by purchasing 2020 Season Ticket Plans at Indians.com/Season Tickets. Season Ticket plans start at just $20/game.

Fans who can’t commit to season tickets can get a great value and top promotional items by purchasing a 2020 flexible Six Pack at Indians.com/SixPacks. Fans can customize their very own Six Pack, choosing from games that include Friday, Saturday, Sunday and day games throughout the season including fireworks, dollar dogs, bobbleheads and jerseys.

Fan favorites

This season, the Indians will host 17 Pregame in the District nights presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light, which will feature discounted 12-ounce domestic beer cans two hours before first pitch in the Right Field District. There will also be 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights and 15 fireworks nights, including Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy on August 14 and 15.

Family friendly promotions at Progressive Field

In an effort to provide entertainment for the entire family, the Indians will bring back a variety of kid-friendly promotions for the 2020 season. The Indians will host eight Sunday Kids Fun Days. Kids between the ages of 6 and 14 can join the best Kids Club in MLB – TribeTown MVPs, presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s. For just $25, MVPs get access to one-of-a-kind Tribe gear and experiences. The club will celebrate Slider’s 30th birthday at the ballpark on Aug. 2 this season.

Promo Pass

Promo Pass offers a convenient, inexpensive way for fans to guarantee select promotional items — without the hassle of waiting in long lines on gameday. For a small additional fee, fans can add the Promo Pass option to their game tickets and skip the hassle of arriving early and possibly missing out on a promo item. Promo Pass will go on sale with Single Game Tickets.

Complete Promotional Schedule (subject to change):

March 26: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule with Car Magnet* courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

March 29: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

April 12: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

May 1: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 2: Sweatshirt-material Blanket courtesy of Sysco Cleveland+

May 3: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

May 7: Weather Education Day presented by Ohio 529

May 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network+, Block Party

May 16 Carlos Santana Bobblehead courtesy of Lexus~, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 17: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

May 29: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Sport Clips, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 30: Mike Clevinger Red Jersey courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse~, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 31: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 2: Carlos Carrasco T-Shirt+

June 19: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District, Francisco Lindor Socks courtesy of Arby’s+, Block Party

June 20: Roberto Pérez Gold Glove Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams~, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 21: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 2: Stainless Steel Tumbler+

July 3: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

July 4: Bob Feller 1940 Jersey courtesy of Pepsi<, Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

July 5: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 10: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Pepsi, $2 Pregame in the District, Block C/Ohio Cap+ courtesy of Liberty Ford, Block Party

July 11: Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead<, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

July 12: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 31: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, 1920 Cap+, Block Party

August 1: 1920 Home Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual~, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 2: Kids Fun Day, Baseball Card Set courtesy of Topps*, Slider’s Birthday Celebration, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 12: Round Beach Towel+

August 14: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 15: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Franmil Reyes Home White Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart~, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 16: Kids Fun Day, Toy Truck courtesy of W.B. Mason (5,000 kids 12 & under), Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 28: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Kia Motors, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 29: José Ramírez “Home Run Pitch” Talking Bobblehead courtesy of Meritech~, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 30: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 11: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 12: Oscar Mercado Red Jersey~, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 26: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District, 2021 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX*, “Thank You Tribe Town” Fan Appreciation Night, Block Party

September 27: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

* -- all fans + -- 10,000 fans ~ --12,500 fans < -- 15,000 fans