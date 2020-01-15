Cleveland Indians announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule

Cleveland, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today announced their broadcast schedule for 2020 Cactus League play in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring schedule against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 22 at Goodyear Ballpark. This spring, ten games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio, while 15 games will be

Cleveland, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today announced their broadcast schedule for 2020 Cactus League play in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring schedule against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 22 at Goodyear Ballpark.

This spring, ten games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio, while 15 games will be broadcast on the Indians Radio Network, including nine on WTAM 1100 AM, two on WMMS 100.7 FM and four on ALT 99.1 FM.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on Feb. 11, and the full squad reports on Feb. 15.

TRAVEL PACKAGES

Indians fans should call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book a Spring Training trip today.

TICKETS ON SALE

Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games are on sale online only at Indians.com/Spring.

PROMOTIONAL DAYS/SPECIAL EVENTS

2020 at Goodyear Ballpark includes many promotions and special events, including Autograph Days (Feb. 22 & March 17), a Shane Bieber bobblehead (March 6), Fan Appreciation Day (March 22), Kids Days Sundays and more.

The full promotional/special event calendar is available at Indians.com/Spring under the Fan Experience Packages & Promotions.

The Tribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus 18 away games. They will have four split-squad games (Feb. 29, March 1, March 9 & March 17) and eight weekend home games.

The Tribe will play two exhibition games in Houston on March 23 and March 24 before their season opener at Progressive Field on March 26 against Detroit.

2020 FAN EXPERIENCE PACKAGES

Three unique and popular behind-the-scenes Fan Experience packages are available for fans this spring in Goodyear, including:

Player/Broadcaster Meet-n-Greet: A 60-minute, postgame meet-and-greet and Q&A session with 2-3 Indians players and a member of the Indians broadcast team. This fan favorite event will be hosted at the Right Field Pavilion at Goodyear Ballpark, and will include an autograph session. A cash bar will also be available. • Dates: March 3, 12

• Cost: $105/person

Batting Practice Fan Zone: Fans will have a chance to watch pregame batting practice up close and personal on the field, directly behind the batting cage on Field 1 at the Player Development Complex. • Date: March 11, 18

• Cost: $80/person

Ceremonial First Pitch: One guest will throw out the ceremonial first pitch during pregame festivities. Includes four Infield Box tickets, parking pass, PA introduction, digital photo and a baseball. • Please call for available game dates

• Cost: $500

To book your Fan Experience Package visit Indians.com/Spring or call the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office at 623-882-3130.