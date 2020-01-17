Cleveland Indians to Graduate Inaugural High School Class From Cleveland Indians Baseball Academy

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Indians will graduate their inaugural high school senior class on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. local time at the Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy. The Indians began a Formal Education Program in August 2018 utilizing high school provider, CENAPEC, a well-known adult education

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Indians will graduate their inaugural high school senior class on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. local time at the Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy.

The Indians began a Formal Education Program in August 2018 utilizing high school provider, CENAPEC, a well-known adult education program based in the Dominican Republic.

“Many players from Latin America sign professional contracts during their high school years,” said Anna Bolton, Cleveland Indians Education and Language Coordinator. “We saw an opportunity to help our minor league players finish high school while pursuing their careers, starting the program in conjunction with our new Dominican Baseball Academy.”

Six players will graduate in the inaugural class, as they completed their senior year of high school in the 2018-19 school year. The following players passed all CENAPEC classes and Dominican National Exams in order to receive their Dominican high school diploma:

Angel Martinez (DSL)

Yuery Gervacio (DSL)

Marlin Made (AZL)

Wilmer Mejia (AZL)

Miguel Jerez (Lake County)

Luis Peguero (AZL)

The state-of-the-art player development complex, which officially opened in April 2019, operates five classrooms simultaneously, leveraging high-speed WiFi, smart projectors and a 35-computer lab to provide students with a high-tech learning experience.

“Our new building made it possible for this inaugural graduation to happen,” said Bolton. “We are able to hold 8th to 12th grade classes all at once in all core subjects and electives.”

“This is truly a great day for our players, teachers, staff and entire organization,” said Paul Dolan, Owner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A proper education is an integral part of turning these students into successful baseball players, and more importantly, successful young men.”