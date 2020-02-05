Colorado Rockies announce non-roster players for 2020 Spring Training

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced today the club’s non-roster invitations to 2020 Major League Spring Training. Below is the current list of all 21 players, by position. LH Pitchers (2): Tim Collins, Ryan Rolison RH Pitchers (7): Tommy Doyle, Joe Harvey, Julian Fernández, Alexander Guillen, Ubaldo Jiménez, Tim Melville,

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced today the club’s non-roster invitations to 2020 Major League Spring Training. Below is the current list of all 21 players, by position.

LH Pitchers (2): Tim Collins, Ryan Rolison

RH Pitchers (7): Tommy Doyle, Joe Harvey, Julian Fernández, Alexander Guillen, Ubaldo Jiménez, Tim Melville, Wes Parsons

Catchers (4): Drew Butera, Elias Díaz, Chris Rabago, Brian Serven

Infielders (7): Bret Boswell, Brian Mundell, Chris Owings, Eric Stamets, Alan Trejo, Ryan Vilade, Colton Welker

Outfielders (1): Mike Gerber

Of the 20 total non-roster invites, five are joining the Rockies from different organizations: Tim Collins (Chicago-NL, Cincinnati), Elias Díaz (Pittsburgh), Mike Gerber (San Francisco), Chris Owings (Kansas City, Boston) and Craig Stamets (Cleveland). All five players saw time in the Major Leagues in the 2019 season.

A total of 14 non-roster invites finished the 2019 season in the Rockies organization, including 11 who were originally drafted or signed by Colorado. Four players finished the 2019 season with the Rockies but were either signed to a Minor League contract (Drew Butera, Tim Melville), were acquired via trade (Joe Harvey) or were claimed off waivers (Wes Parsons). Julian Fernández was returned to the Rockies from Miami after he was selected in the Rule 5 draft from Colorado in 2017. He was originally signed by the Rockies in 2012.

Ubaldo Jiménez rejoins the Rockies after beginning his professional career with the club. In parts of six seasons with the Rockies (2006-11), Jiménez went 56-45 with a 3.66 ERA (851.0 IP, 346 ER), 371 walks and 773 strikeouts. He ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts and fifth in wins, games started (137) and innings pitched. Jiménez made eight starts for Licey in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, going 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA (29.2 IP, 10 ER), 13 walks and 27 strikeouts. He last appeared in the Majors with Baltimore in 2017, going 6-11 with a 6.81 ERA (142.2 IP, 108 ER) in 31 appearances (25 starts).

Tommy Doyle, Alexander Guillen, Ryan Rolison, Alan Trejo and Ryan Vilade will be attending their first Major League Spring Training.

Rolison (2), Colton Welker (5) and Vilade (8) are all ranked on Baseball America’s 2020 Colorado Rockies Top-10 Prospects list.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 17.