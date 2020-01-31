Colorado Rockies, shortstop Trevor Story agree on contract

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with shortstop Trevor Story on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration that will span the 2020-21 seasons. • Story, 27, batted .294 (173-for-588) with 111 runs, 38 doubles, five triples, 35 home runs, 85 RBI, 58 walks

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with shortstop Trevor Story on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration that will span the 2020-21 seasons.

• Story, 27, batted .294 (173-for-588) with 111 runs, 38 doubles, five triples, 35 home runs, 85 RBI, 58 walks and 23 stolen bases in 2019, his second consecutive All-Star season and his second consecutive season as a Silver Slugger winner … it was his fourth consecutive season with at least 20 home runs, making him the first shortstop in Major League history to begin his career with four consecutive seasons with 20 or more home runs … also became the first player in Rockies history and the second shortstop in Major League history (also: Alex Rodriguez, 1998-99) with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

*• *Defensively, Story ranked first among National League shortstops with a 2.98 assists per nine innings, second with 4.40 total chances per nine innings and a .987 fielding percentage … also ranked second with 17 defensive runs saved and a 2.4 defensive WAR.

*• *Since his debut for the Rockies in 2016, Story has batted .276 (568-for-2,061) with 334 runs, 133 doubles, 18 triples, 123 home runs, 347 RBI, 189 walks and 65 stolen bases … over that span, ranks first among all Major League shortstops in home runs and slugging percentage (.537).

The Rockies currently have 39 players on their 40-man roster.