Cubs 8-game packs and Cubs 14-game flex pack go on sale today

CHICAGO -- Beginning today, December 4, Chicago Cubs fans can get first access to some of the hottest matchups of the 2020 season by purchasing multigame packages before single game tickets go on sale Friday, February 21, 2020.

The Cubs 8-game packs and Cubs 14-game flex pack are the team’s most extensive ticket offering during the holiday season, featuring tickets to all 81 home games, including the matchup against the Boston Red Sox who will make their first visit to Wrigley Field since 2012.

The Cubs 8-game packs and Cubs 14-game flex pack go on sale at noon CST today, December 4, at www.cubs.com/packs.

Cubs 8-game packs

Fans looking to secure a package based on their interest can choose from four preselected Cubs 8-game packs. Options include the “Friday Pack,” featuring eight Friday games; the “Sunday Pack,” featuring eight Sunday games; the “Rival Pack,” featuring matchups with the Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and other NL Central Division rivals; and the “Summer Pack,” featuring games during the summer months of June, July, August and September.

Fans must order the same number of tickets for each of the eight games in their package. Prices start at $204 in the Upper Reserved Outfield before service fees and City and County amusement taxes, with other prices varying based on pack and location.

Cubs 14-game flex pack

Fans looking to customize their ticket package can choose the Cubs 14-game flex pack. This package allows fans to select from exciting games including Opening Day, matchups against division rivals and rare visits from Interleague teams such as the Boston Red Sox. Prices start at $410 in the Upper Reserved Outfield before service fees and City and County amusement taxes, with other prices varying based on games and location. Overall, fans can select from 81 total games when purchasing the Cubs 14-game flex pack.

The Cubs 8-game packs and Cubs 14-game flex pack are available in select options in the seating bowl and Budweiser Bleachers. Tickets will be delivered exclusively through the free MLB Ballpark app.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.cubs.com/packs, by calling 800-THE-CUBS or by emailing cubsflexsales@cubs.com. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Chicago Cubs.