Cubs Announce 2020 Minor League Managers And Staff

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced their minor league managers and coaching staffs for the 2020 season. Seven managers return to their same teams as last season while eight of nine managers were in Chicago’s organization last year. A detailed list of each club’s managers and coaching staffs is attached, and more information on returning members of the organization may be found on pages 225-249 of the Chicago Cubs 2019 Media Guide.

Marty Pevey returns for his 12th season in the organization and his eighth as manager for Triple-A Iowa and brings with over 30 years of professional experience, beginning with 13 years as a player. He last year guided Iowa to its first postseason appearance since 2008, and his 479 regular season managerial victories with Iowa are a franchise record.

Michael Ryan is in his first season as manager of the Double-A Tennessee Smokies following seven seasons as a manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates chain, including the last three seasons at the helm of Double-A Altoona. He led the Curve to the Eastern League championship in 2017, the first of two-straight campaigns with Western Division titles. The former outfielder played 149 major league games with the Twins (2002-05) and Angels (2010).

Steven Lerud returns for his second season as manager of Single-A Myrtle Beach, and his third as a manager in the Cubs system. He led Single-A Eugene to the 2018 Northwest League championship in his first career managerial or coaching stint. He played 13 minor league seasons from 2004-16 and appeared in nine major league games with the Phillies in 2012-13.

Buddy Bailey enters his second season as manager at Single-A South Bend following three campaigns as manager for Myrtle Beach. He begins his 32nd season as a minor league manager with 2,140 regular season victories, and in 2017 became just the 11th minor league manager to reach the 2,000-win plateau.

Lance Rymel is in his fifth season as a coach or manager in the Cubs organization, and his second as manager for Single-A Eugene, after two seasons managing the Dominican Summer League squads in 2017-18. He began his coaching career in 2016 as Mesa’s rehab coach following a three-year minor league playing career as a catcher in the Cubs chain from 2012-14.

Carmelo Martinez is in his 23rd season in the Cubs organization, and returns to manage the Rookie League Cubs Blue squad, his sixth-straight year as a manager at that level. He guided the 2018 Mesa Cubs to the top record in the Arizona League (38-18). Martinez is a former outfielder/first baseman who played in the majors from 1983-91, seeing action with the Cubs in 1983.

Jimmy Gonzalez is in his seventh season as manager in the Cubs organization and will manage the Rookie League Cubs Red team, returning to manage at that level (also 2014). He managed Double-A Tennessee in 2019 following four seasons at the helm of Single-A South Bend. He was named the 2016 Midwest League Manager of the Year.

Carlos Ramirez will manage the Dominican Summer League Cubs Blue team, his second-straight season as a manager for a DSL club, and is in his fifth season with the organization. He was a coach for the Dominican League club the previous three years following three seasons as a catcher in the system from 2012-14.

Leo Perez returns to manage the Dominican Summer League Cubs Red squad, and is in his 12th season in the organization. He served as a coach in Mesa in 2017-18 and was a coach with Iowa in 2016. He played in the Cubs farm system from 2003-08.