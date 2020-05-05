Cubs mourn the death of 'Salty' Saltwell

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs today mourn the death of former executive Eldred R. “Salty” Saltwell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 96. Saltwell served a variety of roles within the Cubs organization during a 30-year career that started in 1958, which coincided with the front end

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs today mourn the death of former executive Eldred R. “Salty” Saltwell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.

Saltwell served a variety of roles within the Cubs organization during a 30-year career that started in 1958, which coincided with the front end of back-to-back N.L. Most Valuable Player awards for Ernie Banks and was three years before Billy Williams won N.L. Rookie of the Year honors in 1961. With the Cubs, Saltwell’s roles included concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager (1976), vice president and consultant.

Overall, Saltwell gave more than 40 years to the game of baseball, starting as an usher for Sioux City of the Western League in 1947. During a seven-year stint with Sioux City, Saltwell served as a trainer, play-by-play announcer, traveling secretary and business manager before moving to the Western League office in 1954. A year later, he joined the Cubs minor league organization and made stops in Des Moines, Los Angeles and Fort Worth before arriving in Chicago in 1958.

The Cubs organization offers its condolences to Saltwell’s family and friends.