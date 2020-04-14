Cubs mourn the death of Jim Frey

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today issued the following statement after learning of the death of former manager and general manager Jim Frey, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. “The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Frey, a central figure in

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today issued the following statement after learning of the death of former manager and general manager Jim Frey, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

“The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Frey, a central figure in our club’s most memorable moments of the 1980s. Upon being named manager for the 1984 season, Jim took over a club that had not had a winning record since 1972 and immediately helped return the Cubs to post-season play, leading the team to the N.L. East title and first playoff appearance in 39 years, earning N.L. Manager of the Year honors along the way. As our general manager, he constructed a playoff club in 1989 to again land the Cubs in the postseason five years later.

“We join the baseball community in mourning Jim’s passing and send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Frey compiled a 196-182 record in two-plus seasons as manager of the Cubs from 1984-86. He spent the 1987 season in the WGN Radio booth as a commentator before being named general manager of the Cubs in November of 1987, a role he held through the 1991 season.