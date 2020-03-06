Cubs reduce spring roster to 51 players

MESA – The Chicago Cubs have assigned 11 players to minor league camp, reducing their spring roster from 62 to 51 players. Right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller and infielder Robel Garcia been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Left-handed pitcher Justin Steele and right-handed pitcher Manuel Rodriguez have been optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

Seven non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: Right-handed pitchers Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; left-handed pitchers Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; and catcher Jhonny Pereda.

Chicago’s spring roster of 51 players consists of 27 pitchers (which includes six non-roster invitees), five catchers (two non-roster invitees), 12 infielders (five non-roster invitees) and seven outfielders (two non-roster invitees).