D-backs announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that 11 games will be broadcast on radio, seven games on FOX Sports Arizona and eight games on webcast throughout Spring Training. In addition, all games televised on FOX Sports Arizona (FSAZ) will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app. FOX

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that 11 games will be broadcast on radio, seven games on FOX Sports Arizona and eight games on webcast throughout Spring Training. In addition, all games televised on FOX Sports Arizona (FSAZ) will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app.

FOX Sports Arizona TV games include:

• March 2 vs. San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

• March 4 vs. Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

• March 7 @ L.A. Angels of Anaheim at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ/FOX Sports West)

• March 15 vs. Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

• March 17 vs. Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

• March 19 vs. L.A. Angels of Anaheim at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ/FOX Sports West)

• March 24 vs. Chicago White Sox at 12:40 p.m. (FSAZ – D-backs Live pregame show starts at 12:00 p.m.)

Radio broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM include:

• February 22 @ Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• February 23 vs. Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• February 29 @ Los Angeles Dodgers at 1:05 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 1 @ Cleveland Indians at 1:05 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 7 vs. San Diego Padres at 1:10 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 8 @ Chicago Cubs at 1:05 p.m. (ESPN 620 AM)

• March 14 vs. Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. (ESPN 620 AM)

• March 15 vs. Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 21 @ Chicago Cubs at 1:05p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 22 vs. Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• March 23 vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

Webcasts on dbacks.com include:

• February 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 1:10 p.m.

• February 27 vs. Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m.

• March 4 vs. Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m.

• March 6 vs. Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m.

• March 9 vs. Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.

• March 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m.

• March 17 vs. Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m.

• March 19 vs. L.A. Angels of Anaheim at 1:10 p.m.

In addition, D-backs exhibition games played at Chase Field on March 23 and 24 will be broadcast in Spanish on TUDN Radio KHOV 105.1 FM.

The complete Spring Training broadcast schedule can be found at dbacks.com/broadcast.