D-backs' 23rd Spring Training and 10th at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick opens on February 12

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 23rd Spring Training and 10th at the award-winning Salt River Fields at Talking Stick begins on February 12: · Wednesday, February 12 First workout for pitchers and catchers. · Monday, February 17 First full-squad workout. Beginning on February 12, workouts are open to the public,

Beginning on February 12, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

The D-backs open their 23rd Spring Training slate, featuring 16 home games and 32 games overall, on February 22 at Salt River Fields with a road contest against the Colorado Rockies. Arizona will play its home opener the following day on February 23 against Oakland. The D-backs have 10 games against their National League West rivals with 3 games against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants and 2 games against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-backs will also play an exhibition game vs. Grand Canyon University at Salt River Fields as part of a split-squad doubleheader on March 17. For more information and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit dbacks.com/spring.

Torey Lovullo returns for his fourth season as manager. The coaching staff features Luis “Pipé” Urueta as bench coach (first season, third overall), Matt Herges as pitching coach (first season), Mike Fetters as bullpen coach (fourth season, eighth overall), Darnell Coles as hitting coach (second season), Eric Hinske as assistant hitting coach (second season), Dave McKay as first base coach (seventh season), Tony Perezchica as third base coach (fourth season) and Robby Hammock as quality control/catching coach (fourth season).

The club’s 40-man roster is currently at 40 players (uniform number in parentheses):

*Right-handed pitchers (19) *

Silvino Bracho (61)

Archie Bradley (25)

Taylor Clarke (45)

Stefan Crichton (58)

Jon Duplantier (34)

Zac Gallen (23)

Kevin Ginkel (37)

Junior Guerra (41)

Merrill Kelly (29)

Mike Leake (8)

Yoan López (50)

Corbin Martin (48)

Joel Payamps (36)

Héctor Rondón (28)

Riley Smith (71)

Bo Takahashi (52)

Emilio Vargas (67)

Luke Weaver (24)

Taylor Widener (62)

Left-handed pitchers (4)

Madison Bumgarner (40)

Andrew Chafin (47)

Robbie Ray (38)

Alex Young (49)

Catchers (2)

Carson Kelly (18)

Stephen Vogt (21)

Position Players (15)

Nick Ahmed (13)

Kole Calhoun (56)

Kevin Cron (32)

Eduardo Escobar (5)

Jake Lamb (22)

Domingo Leyba (2)

Tim Locastro (16)

Ketel Marte (4)

Wyatt Mathisen (76)

David Peralta (6)

Josh Rojas (9)

Pat Valaika (10)

Ildemaro Vargas (15)

Christian Walker (53)

Andy Young (85)

The club’s 22 non-roster invitees:

*Right-handed pitchers (9) *

Jeremy Beasley

J.B. Bukauskas

Mauricio Cabrera

Josh Green

Eduardo Jiménez

Damien Magnifico

Keury Mella

Matt Peacock

Jimmie Sherfy

Left-handed pitchers (3)

Miguel Aguilar

Matt Grace

Joe Mantiply

Catchers (2)

Dominic Miroglio

Daulton Varsho

Position players (8)

Seth Beer

Ben DeLuzio

Drew Ellis

Geraldo Perdomo

Juniel Querecuto

Pavin Smith

Travis Snider

Yasmany Tomás