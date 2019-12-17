D-backs agree to terms with Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a 5-year contract through the 2024 season. The 40-man roster is now at 39. Bumgarner, 30, is a 4-time National League All-Star (2013-16), 3-time World Series champion (’10, ’12, ’14), including being named the 2014 NLCS and

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a 5-year contract through the 2024 season. The 40-man roster is now at 39.

Bumgarner, 30, is a 4-time National League All-Star (2013-16), 3-time World Series champion (’10, ’12, ’14), including being named the 2014 NLCS and World Series Most Valuable Player, and a 2-time Louisville Slugger® Silver Slugger Award™ recipient (’14-15).

“We are very excited to add a pitcher of Madison’s caliber to our rotation,” said Hazen. “He is an established and proven competitor who has excelled under the game’s brightest lights, and we are looking forward to the impact he will have on both the mound and in the clubhouse.”

Bumgarner’s career 3.13 ERA is third among active pitchers, behind only Clayton Kershaw/LAD (2.44) and Chris Sale/BOS (3.03), and ranks fourth in WHIP and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.19), fifth in opponent average and seventh in strikeouts per 9.0 innings (8.75). He was San Francisco’s Opening Day starter 5 times (2014-17, ’19), reached 200.0 innings 7 times (’11-16, ‘19) and recorded 200 strikeouts on 4 occasions (’14-16, ‘19).

A native of Hickory, N.C., Bumgarner has gone 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA (24 ER in 102.1 IP), 3 complete games (all shutouts), .201 opponent average, 87 strikeouts and 18 walks in 16 postseason appearances (14 starts), including going 4-0 with a Major-League record 0.25 ERA (1 ER in 36.0 IP) in 5 World Series outings (4 starts). His 3 career postseason shutouts are tied with Josh Beckett (2003-09), Whitey Ford (1950-64) and Three Finger Brown (1906-10) for the second most all-time, behind Christy Mathewson (4 from 1905-13). In 2014, Bumgarner was honored with the Babe Ruth Award, given annually by Major League Baseball to the player with the best performance of the postseason, after he went 4-1 with 1 save, a 1.03 ERA and 2 shutouts in a Major-League record 52.2 innings in 7 games (6 starts).

At the plate, Bumgarner leads active pitchers with 19 home runs and ranks among that group in several categories, including RBI (2nd, 61), extra-base hits (3rd, 36), OPS (4th, .523), slugging pct. (4th, .300) doubles (5th, 17) and on-base pct. (5th, .222) (stats as pitcher only). In 2014, he became 1 of 2 pitchers in Major League history hit 2 grand slams in a single season (also: Tony Cloninger/ATL in 1966) and 1 of 6 to have multiple in their career. He also hit a pair of home runs on Opening Day 2017 @ D-backs, making him the only pitcher in history to hit multiple home runs in the first game of the season.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound southpaw has spent his entire 11-year career (2009-19) with the Giants, going 119-92 with a 3.13 ERA (642 ER in 1,846.0 IP), 15 complete games, .235 opponent average, 1.11 WHIP, 1,794 strikeouts and 428 walks in 289 games (286 starts). Since the Giants moved to San Francisco in 1958, he ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in opponent average (1st), strikeouts (2nd), WHIP (2nd), strikeouts per 9.0 IP (2nd), wins (3rd), ERA (3rd), starts (3rd), innings (4th) and winning percentage (5th, .564).

Bumgarner went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA (90 ER in 207.2 IP), .245 opponent average, 1.13 WHIP, 203 strikeouts and 43 walks in a career-high-tying 34 starts for the Giants in 2019. He tied for the NL lead in starts with Aaron Nola/PHI and finished second in innings behind Stephen Strasburg/WSH (209.0 IP).

He was the Giants’ first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2007 draft.