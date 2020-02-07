D-backs to graduate sixth class at Dominican Republic academy tomorrow

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks, @LosDbacks) will host their sixth annual high school graduation at the team’s academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic tomorrow. D-backs Special Advisor to the President & CEO Joe Garagiola, Jr. will take part in the event which will include 20 graduates, the largest graduating

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks, @LosDbacks) will host their sixth annual high school graduation at the team’s academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic tomorrow. D-backs Special Advisor to the President & CEO Joe Garagiola, Jr. will take part in the event which will include 20 graduates, the largest graduating class.

The first-of-its-kind program will see 19 students graduate from high school (Jonathan Almonte, Esteban Aquino, Wilfry Cruz, Fredely de Dios Santiago, Ezequiel de la Cruz, Luis Ezequiel Diaz Mota, Luis Frias, Carlos Gabriel Goris, Ismael Jaime, Mario Mendez, Junior Mieses, Gerald Ogando, Victor Rodriguez, Jose Guillermo Santamaria, Rael Santos, Clubhouse Assistant Yolfran Ballara and former D-backs prospects Jander Dilone, Luis Javier Lara Arias and Yordeni Santana Roman), bringing the total number of 12th-grade graduates to 55 during the first six years of the program. In addition, Jefferson Espinal will graduate from 8th grade during the ceremony.

The program stemmed from a 2013 promise made by D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall to Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina that the team would provide the youth of his country with the best education among all 30 franchises. The unique part of the D-backs’ program is that prospects continue to have their education funded by the team even if they are no longer playing in the organization. Such is the case with Dilone, Lara and Santana, who were previously released but remained in the program.

“This is our largest graduating class yet, double the size of last year’s class, and it is gratifying to see so many of our young prospects follow through and obtain their high school education,” said Hall. “We are so proud of each and every player, including the individuals who were released from the D-backs and continued in the program to complete their education.”

The ceremony will take place tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. local time, when the players will receive their diplomas. The program includes the players being required to attend school three days per week for four hours with assigned tutors and with weekly progress evaluations performed by the education committee. Students based at the D-backs’ affiliates in the United States are able to continue to program through an online platform. Each student is provided with a laptop computer and the team covers the cost of tuition for each player.