D-backs raise $15,352 during 50/50 Raffle, which will continue weekly during Throwback Thursday classic games on Fox Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona raised $15,352 during this week’s 50/50 Raffle, supported by Arizona Lottery, and will continue to offer the 50/50 Raffle weekly through the end of April. The 50/50 Raffle will be available for all fans in Arizona, who can purchase raffle tickets online at dbacks.com/5050raffle. The Arizona Diamondbacks will also match the charitable portion of the 50/50 Raffle, doubling the impact in the community to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the coronavirus national emergency.

Each week, the 50/50 Raffle will launch on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and run through the following week’s replays, with the drawing being held on Thursday evenings, three hours into the D-backs Throwback Thursday Classic games broadcasted on FOX Sports Arizona.

Below is a list of D-backs Throwback Thursday Classics to be aired in April on FOX Sports Arizona:

Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. - 2017 NL Wild Card game vs. Rockies

Thursday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. - 2011 NLDS GM 3 vs. Brewers

Fans must be within the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle ticket online. Raffle tickets are available for three for $5, 10 for $10 or 80 for $20. Each Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation draws a raffle ticket in which half of that week’s jackpot goes to one lucky fan and the other half benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The winner will be announced during the weekly Throwback Thursday Classic games on FOX Sports Arizona and posted online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

With the $15,352 raised during this week’s 50/50 Raffle, combined with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation $1 million previous contribution, the $1,065,352 will go to immediately assist in helping those most vulnerable during the coronavirus national emergency. Last year the 50/50 Raffle raised nearly $3 million with approximately half benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The D-backs set a 50/50 Raffle record on Aug. 30, 2017 with $245,856 raised in one night to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.