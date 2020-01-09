D-backs Spring Training tickets on sale this Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks individual tickets for all 2020 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will go on sale this Saturday, Jan. 11, at 9:00 a.m. online at dbacks.com/spring and at the Salt River Fields Box Office at Home Plate Gate. Fans should park in

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks individual tickets for all 2020 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will go on sale this Saturday, Jan. 11, at 9:00 a.m. online at dbacks.com/spring and at the Salt River Fields Box Office at Home Plate Gate. Fans should park in the Home Plate Lot when purchasing tickets.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $15-$57. General admission Bud Light Seltzer Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $15, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $32.

The award-winning facility has had 155 sellouts since 2011 and the D-backs and Rockies has drawn more than 300,000 fans at Salt River Fields eight times, the only MLB complex to ever accomplish the feat. In addition, the D-backs set a single-game complex attendance record in 2019 with 14,035 fans on March 16 vs. Chicago Cubs.

Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 12 and first full-squad workout will be on Feb. 17.

Beginning on Feb. 12, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

On Feb. 15, the D-backs will host Fan Fest at Chase Field and a free ticket is required to enter by signing up at dbacks.com/fanfest.

The D-backs open their 23rd Spring Training on Feb. 22 with a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Oakland Athletics for the first D-backs home game on Feb. 23. The D-backs have 10 games against their National League West rivals and home games vs. the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, among others.

As part of the annual Collegiate Baseball Series, the D-backs will host a night exhibition game on March 17 against Grand Canyon University, led by former D-backs infielder Andy Stankiewicz (1998). Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will also host the second annual “MLB4” tournament on Feb. 14-16, a showcase event featuring some of the best programs in the nation to celebrate the traditional opening weekend of the college baseball season.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit dbacks.com/spring.