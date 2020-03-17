D-backs to establish $1 million fund for gameday staff

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the establishment of a fund of at least $1 million for gameday staff affected by the postponement of games in Major League Baseball. “Our gameday staff is part of our family and we want to make sure that we take care of them and

“Our gameday staff is part of our family and we want to make sure that we take care of them and support them during these challenging economic times,” said D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. “When times are tough, that is when organizations like ours need to step up and I’m proud of all 30 teams who are motivated by a desire to help others in our baseball community.”

“There are personal relationships that exist between our gameday staff and all of us who work at the D-backs and it is important that they know we are here for them,” said President & CEO Derrick Hall. “When baseball returns, so will these faces that our fans have come to know and love, as these are the people who are responsible for the incredible fan experience at Chase Field.”

Details on the implementation of this initiative will be forthcoming and will be provided directly to gameday staff.