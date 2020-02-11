Danny Clark and Scott Littlefield receive 2019 Texas Rangers Baseball Department Awards

Surprise, Arizona — The Texas Rangers honored a pair of longtime members of the team’s baseball department on Monday night at the annual organization meetings prior to the start of spring training. Minor League pitching coordinator Danny Clark was the recipient of the 2019 Bobby Jones Player Development Man of

Surprise, Arizona — The Texas Rangers honored a pair of longtime members of the team’s baseball department on Monday night at the annual organization meetings prior to the start of spring training.

Minor League pitching coordinator Danny Clark was the recipient of the 2019 Bobby Jones Player Development Man of the Year Award. Special Assistant, Scouting Scott Littlefield was honored as the 2019 Red Jacket Scout of the Year.

“Danny and Scott have each served the Rangers’ baseball organization with distinction for a number of years,” said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “They are very worthy recipients of the highest awards given to members of our baseball group.”

Clark is beginning his 15th season with Texas’ player development system, his 12th as the organization’s pitching coordinator. He joined the Rangers in 2006 and was the pitching coach at Spokane in 2006 and Clinton in 2007-08 before assuming his current role. Prior to joining the Rangers, Clark was the head baseball coach at Milligan College in Johnson City, TN.

Littlefield joined the Rangers in November 2009 and has been heavily involved in player evaluation for the team’s professional, international, and amateur scouting departments since that time. He is in his 29th year as a Major League scout, previously working in the Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and San Diego organizations.

The Rangers will hold their first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 in Surprise, Arizona. The team’s first full workout is Monday, February 17.