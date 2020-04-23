Dee Gordon receives 2020 Hutch Award

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon has been named recipient of the 55th Annual Hutch Award. Gordon was chosen for his commitment to helping his community through various philanthropic efforts including the Flash of Hope program to help children and families affected by domestic violence. Gordon is deeply committed to

Gordon was chosen for his commitment to helping his community through various philanthropic efforts including the Flash of Hope program to help children and families affected by domestic violence. Gordon is deeply committed to this issue, as he lost his own mother to domestic violence when he was six-years old.

In addition to Flash of Hope, Gordon volunteers his time to help with poverty and hunger relief and cancer patients. He has teamed up with Food for the Hungry and the Striking Out Poverty campaign to raise funds to help meet the most urgent needs in some of the most underserved communities in the world. Food for the Hungry offers access to life-changing resources such as clean water, medical aid, food, equal educational opportunities for girls and boys, vocational training and empowerment. Gordon’s efforts with Striking Out Poverty have benefitted those in the Dominican Republic, Syrian refugees in resettlement camps and one of the most impoverished districts in Rwanda, Africa.

“This award has an incredible history, and I’m grateful to be a part of its legacy. I believe it’s our duty as professional athletes to give back to the communities that support us. Recognition isn’t why I do it, but it is an honor when an organization like Fred Hutch recognizes the efforts,” said Gordon.

The Hutch Award was created in 1965 in honor of Fred “Hutch” Hutchinson, a standout Major League player and manager who was from Seattle. Hutch died of cancer in 1964, and inspired creation of the Seattle-based cancer research center that bears his name.

The Hutch Award is one of the longest-running, most prestigious awards in baseball. Past honorees include 14 Hall of Fame players and former Mariners Raul Ibañez (2013), Jamie Moyer (2003), Omar Vizquel (1996) and John Olerud (1993).

Because the annual Hutch Award luncheon will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon will be honored in mid-May with a virtual event that will include other notable baseball names.

About Flash of Hope

When Dee Gordon arrived in Seattle in 2018, he brought with him his Flash of Hope program to assist children affected by domestic violence. Gordon partners with the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, LifeWire, New Beginnings, API Chaya and DAWN, a nonprofit based in South King County, to host families throughout the season for a day at the ballpark. Participants receive game tickets, gift cards, meals, Flash of Hope T-shirts, and the opportunity to watch batting practice on the field. Gordon also spends time with each Flash of Hope participant to share their personal experiences.

Gordon supports other local charities including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Seattle Children’s, Special Olympics USA, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Mariners Care programs such as On BASE, RBI (Reviving Baseball in Innercities) and the Mariners DREAM Team school assemblies.

Support for Fred Hutch

While the in-person luncheon at T-Mobile Park has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, supporters can still step up to the plate and donate to Fred Hutch. This year, donations will support Fred Hutch’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign. Gifts will fuel research to end the COVID-19 pandemic, from tracking the virus to developing tests, treatments and vaccines. To make a gift, click here.