Yankees announce 'Deep to Left with Bucky Dent' podcast

The New York Yankees today announced the launch of Deep to Left with Bucky Dent, the second entry in the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network, joining the Yankees Magazine Podcast, which launched in 2017. It will be a conversation-style show, with Bucky Dent -- the author of one of the most

The New York Yankees today announced the launch of Deep to Left with Bucky Dent, the second entry in the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network, joining the _Yankees Magazine Podcast_, which launched in 2017. It will be a conversation-style show, with Bucky Dent -- the author of one of the most dramatic home runs in Yankees history -- telling stories from his career, chatting with friends and former teammates and offering his perspective on Yankees current events.

The first episode will be available to download on March 3 at yankees.com/podcasts and on all podcast platforms.

The first season of Deep to Left with Bucky Dent will feature 20 episodes moderated by Yankees Magazine’s Alfred Santasiere III and Jon Schwartz. Episodes will be released every other Tuesday from March through October, and once a month during the offseason.

Over the course of the season, fans can look forward to live tapings of the podcast, whether at Yankee Stadium or other locations around New York, Florida and even Boston.

Deep to Left with Bucky Dent is just one expansion of the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network that will be coming in 2020; information about future additions to the lineup will be announced later in the season.

ABOUT THE “DEEP TO LEFT WITH BUCKY DENT” PODCAST:

“I’m honored to be joining the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network. I take great pride in my place in Yankees history, and in the relationships that I made along the way, both before and after October 2, 1978. I can’t wait to share stories and memories with all of the podcast’s listeners.” — Bucky Dent

“It’s hard to think of anyone in baseball more associated with one incredible moment than Bucky Dent, but as I’ve gotten to know him over the years, I have learned that he’s so much more than a single October home run. I can’t wait for fans to get to hear the stories he has to tell, and for them to get to know this real Yankees great. We’re so happy that he is choosing to work with us as we expand our podcast network.” — Alfred Santasiere III, Senior Director of Publications, New York Yankees

“On behalf of the Yankees, I’m thrilled to be welcoming Bucky Dent to the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network. This is an exciting first expansion of our podcast offerings, and I’m excited for all that the future holds for us in this space. I will never forget where I was when Bucky hit that home run, and I look forward to continuing to relive that historic moment through his work on the podcast. I know that our fans are going to love the chance to spend time with Bucky over the course of this season and beyond.” — Lonn Trost, Chief Operating Officer, New York Yankees