Dodgers announce non-roster invites to Spring Training

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2020 non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training, including nine pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and four outfielders for a total of 21 players.

The group of 21 non-roster invitees to Major League camp will be right-handed pitchers Brett de Geus, Josiah Gray, Marshall Kasowski, Zach McAllister, Edubray Ramos, Jordan Sheffield and Edwin Uceta, left-handed pitchers Reymin Guduan, and Kyle Lobstein, catchers Rocky Gale, Jose Lobaton and Connor Wong, infielders Jacob Amaya, Jeter Downs, Omar Estevez, Connor Joe and Cristian Santana, and outfielders Anthony Garcia, Jeren Kendall, Zach Reks and Cody Thomas.

With the 21 non-roster invitees scheduled to attend Major League camp, the Spring Training total is at 61 players (30 pitchers, 31 position players), including all 40 players on the Dodgers 40-man roster. The first official Spring Training workout for pitchers and catchers is February 14, while the first full squad workout is February 18.

Position-Player (2019 Club)

IF Jacob Amaya (Great Lakes/Rancho Cucamonga)

RHP Brett de Geus (Great Lakes/Rancho Cucamonga)

IF Jeter Downs (Rancho Cucamonga/Tulsa)

IF Omar Estevez (AZL/Tulsa)

C Rocky Gale (Tulsa/Oklahoma City/LOS ANGELES/Durham (Tampa Bay))

OF Anthony Garcia (Sacramento (San Francisco))

RHP Josiah Gray (Great Lakes/Rancho Cucamonga/Tulsa)

LHP Reymin Guduan (Round Rock/HOUSTON)

OF Connor Joe (Oklahoma City/SAN FRANCISCO)

RHP Marshall Kasowski (Tulsa)

OF Jeren Kendall (Rancho Cucamonga)

C Jose Lobaton (Tacoma (Seattle)/Oklahoma City)

LHP Kyle Lobstein (Las Vegas (Oakland))

RHP Zach McAllister (Oklahoma City)

RHP Edubray Ramos (Clearwater/Reading/Lehigh Valley/PHILADELPHIA)

OF Zach Reks (Tulsa/Oklahoma City)

IF Cristian Santana (Tulsa)

RHP Jordan Sheffield (Rancho Cucamonga/Tulsa)

OF Cody Thomas (Tulsa)

RHP Edwin Uceta (Rancho Cucamonga/Tulsa)

C Connor Wong (Rancho Cucamonga/Tulsa)