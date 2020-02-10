Dodgers acquire 2018 MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 Cy Young winner David Price

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player, and left-handed pitcher David Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner, and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, minor league infielder Jeter Downs and minor league catcher Connor Wong.

Betts, 27, joins the Dodgers after spending the last six seasons with Boston. In 794 games with Boston, he hit a combined .301 (965-for-3203) with 139 homers and 470 RBI, while being named an All-Star four straight years (2016-19) and winning four Gold Glove Awards (2016-19), three Silver Slugger Awards (‘16, 18-19) and the 2018 Most Valuable Player Award. In his MVP campaign, the Tennessee native hit .346 (180-for-520) with 32 homers and 80 RBI while leading the league in WAR (10.4) and coming in second in OPS (1.078). Last season, he hit .295 (176-for-597) with 29 homers and 80 RBI in 150 games while finishing first in the American League amongst right fielders in defensive runs saved (20). He finished fifth in the AL in OBP (.391) and 11th in OPS (.915) while leading AL right fielders with 10 outfield assists. He was originally drafted in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of John Everton High School (TN).

Price, 34, joins the Dodgers after spending the last four seasons with the Red Sox. The 12-year MLB veteran went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA (51 ER/107.1 IP) and 128 strikeouts in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season. Prior to joining the Red Sox as a free agent in 2016, Price posted a career best 20-5 record with a 2.56 ERA (60 ER/211.0 IP) and 205 strikeouts against 59 walks and winning the 2012 Cy Young Award. The 5x All-Star, Cy Young Award winner and Two-Time ERA Leader (2012, 2015) is a combined 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA (746 ER/2029.2 IP) and 1,981 strikeouts against 527 walks in 321 games (311 starts) in his 12-year career. He was originally the first overall pick of the 2007 First Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Verdugo, 23, played in 106 games for the Dodgers last season, batting .294 (163-for-343) with 12 homers and 44 RBI. In parts of three seasons for the Dodgers, he hit a combined .282 (125-for-443) with 14 homers and 49 RBI. In six minor league seasons, he has posted a .309/.368/.444 slashline with 116 doubles, 12 triples, 41 homers, 271 RBI and 44 stolen bases in 591 minor league contests. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 First Year Player Draft out of Tucson’s Sahuero High School.

Downs, 21, split the season between Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa last season, batting .276 (127-for-460) with 24 homers and 86 RBI in 119 games. The Florida native was selected to the California League All-Star game after batting .269 with 19 homers and 75 RBI for the Quakes. In three minor league seasons, he is a .267 hitter with 43 homers and 162 RBI. The infielder was originally acquired by the Dodgers on December 21, 2018 along with right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

Wong, 23, finished his third season in the Dodger organization, splitting his 2019 campaign between Advanced-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. In 111 games last season, he slashed a combined .281/.336/.541 with career highs in doubles (24), triples (7), homers (24), RBI (82) and total bases (229). He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston.