Dodgers reveal updated renderings of stadium improvements

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today revealed an updated video simulation and renderings of the Dodger Stadium improvements, as the club continues to enhance the fan experience at the Majors’ third-oldest ballpark with modern and fan-friendly amenities. The project will create a new “front door” to Dodger Stadium with two acres of food and entertainment offerings in the new Centerfield Plaza and renovated Pavilions, and also improve ballpark circulation through the addition of elevators, escalators and bridges – all without changing the look and feel of one of the most picturesque stadiums in sports. Further details on this project will be announced as Opening Day approaches, including food and beverage concepts and interactive experiences.

Among the elements included in the updated renderings are:

Centerfield Bar: The most visible change to Dodger Stadium’s postcard view is the replacement of the tarp that stood above centerfield. The new centerfield structure will offer a bar and viewing deck with a game perspective that was previously only enjoyed by way of television cameras.

Complete Stadium Circulation: Fans will be able to enter through any stadium gate (regardless of seat location), and now have easy access to the entire stadium. To improve overall circulation and access for all fans, the team has added five new elevators (two in both the Right and Left Field Plaza, one behind in Centerfield) and four new escalators that ring the stadium. Additionally, new bridges will link the Pavilions to the main seating bowl with easy access to all levels.

Home Run Seats: Two rows of "home run seats" have been added to the front of both outfield pavilions. These seats will be barstool style with drink rails and will include in-seat food and beverage service.

Fan Areas: The centerfield improvements will house many new spaces that enhance the fan experience, including shaded areas where fans can watch the game while enjoying food and beverages, large screens for game viewing, interactive entertainment and several kids areas.

Indoor Pavilion Bars: Underneath both outfield pavilions, the Dodgers have created bars that will be accessible to all fans. Each will be uniquely themed and have an eye-level view into the adjacent bullpens.

New Food Offerings: The Centerfield Plaza and bar areas will offer fans a wide array of new food options, which will be announced as Opening Day approaches. Beyond traditional concession stands, the Dodgers will utilize several vehicles from past eras to provide unique food and beverage options in the Centerfield Plaza, with a vintage Dodger ice cream truck and fire truck (featuring micheladas). The team has also commissioned a third food truck, which will house rotating options.

Legends of Dodger Baseball presented by Bank of America: The Legends of Dodger Baseball will have a permanent home inside the Centerfield Plaza presented by Bank of America. These Legends plaques will join other displays honoring the Dodgers' rich history, including the relocated Jackie Robinson statue and a Sandy Koufax statue, which will be unveiled during the season.

Spectrum SportsNet LA set: SportsNet LA will have a set in the Centerfield Plaza, allowing fans to interact with the network's pre- and post-game broadcasts.

While the goal remains to complete all renovations by Opening Day, March 26, some elements will be unveiled and added during the first few homestands. The renovated pavilions and Centerfield Plaza will not be accessible during the Freeway Series, March 23-24, as finishing touches are completed.

Since 2013, Dodger Stadium has undergone a series of fan-friendly improvements including the creation of five new entrance plazas on three levels of tiered seating and bar areas overlooking both bullpens, two new HD video screens, new team stores, wider concourses, renovated restrooms, enhanced concessions and children’s play areas. There have also been structural and behind-the-scenes upgrades to Dodger Stadium’s infrastructure as well as the construction of new home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages and weight rooms.