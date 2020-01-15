Dodgers sign LHP Alex Wood

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Alex Wood on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers have designated right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler for assignment. Wood, 29, rejoins the Dodgers after spending

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Alex Wood on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers have designated right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler for assignment.

Wood, 29, rejoins the Dodgers after spending last season with the Cincinnati Reds. The southpaw was sidelined most of the campaign with back issues, making seven starts and going 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA (23 ER/35.2 IP) and 30 strikeouts against nine walks for the Reds. Prior to getting traded to the Reds on December 21, 2018 along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray, he went 31-20 with a 3.46 ERA (167 ER/434.2 IP) and 401 strikeouts against 121 walks in four seasons with the Dodgers. He posted the best season of his career in 2017 with the Dodgers, recording a career-high 16-3 mark with a 2.72 ERA (46 ER/152.1 IP) and earning his first career All-Star Game selection.

The North Carolina native was originally acquired by the Dodgers in 2015 in a three-way trade with Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. In seven Major League seasons, he is a combined 53-43 with a 3.40 ERA (317 ER/839.0 IP) and 768 strikeouts in 179 games (136 starts). He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2012 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Sadler, 29, joined the Dodgers on July 3 from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Nathan Witt. The Oklahoma native made 24 appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.33 ERA (7 ER/27.0 IP) and 20 strikeouts. In four Major League seasons, he is combined 5-1 with a 3.55 ERA (26 ER/66.0 IP) and 46 strikeouts in 42 games (two starts).