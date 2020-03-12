Dodgers statement on delayed start of 2020 season

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today issued the following statement: These are unprecedented times, and the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Today, Major League Baseball announced the suspension of all Spring Training games and the delay of

These are unprecedented times, and the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Today, Major League Baseball announced the suspension of all Spring Training games and the delay of the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus. In coordination with MLB, we will provide more information about our plans, including our ticket policy for impacted games, as soon as it is available.

We appreciate your patience as we work with MLB and local health and government agencies towards a resolution that is best for the continued safety of the entire extended Dodger Family.