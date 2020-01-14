Dodgers’ statement on MLB's investigation into the Houston Astros

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers today issued the following statement in response to Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros: “All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s punishment of the Houston Astros as it’s inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s punishment of the Houston Astros as it’s inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club. The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series and will have no further comment at this time.”