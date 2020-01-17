Dodgers Trade RHP Casey Sadler 

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler. Daniel, 24, has been with the Cubs’ organization for two seasons, batting a combined .290 (127-for-438) with 72 runs scored and 36 RBI across four different minor league

Daniel, 24, has been with the Cubs’ organization for two seasons, batting a combined .290 (127-for-438) with 72 runs scored and 36 RBI across four different minor league levels. Last season, the Alabama native split his time between Low-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, hitting a combined .305 (73-for-239) with 11 doubles, two homers and 21 RBI. He was originally drafted in the 31st round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Jacksonville State University.

Sadler, 29, was designated from assignment on Wednesday after spending the majority of the 2019 season with the Dodgers. The Oklahoma native made 24 appearances (one start) with the Dodgers, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.33 ERA (7 ER/27.0 IP) and 20 strikeouts. He was originally acquired on July 3 from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Nathan Witt. He has been in the Majors for parts of four seasons, going 5-1 with a 3.55 ERA (26 ER/66.0 IP) and 46 strikeouts in 42 games (two starts).