Fox Sports Southwest And 105.3 The Fan broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers games, May 4-10

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for May 4-10. FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the Rangers’ victories in the 2011 postseason with the ALDS clinching Game 4 at Tampa Bay and Games 1,2, and 4 of the ALCS vs.

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for May 4-10.

FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the Rangers’ victories in the 2011 postseason with the ALDS clinching Game 4 at Tampa Bay and Games 1,2, and 4 of the ALCS vs. Detroit. The coverage will also include 2011 ALDS Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond and featuring interviews with third baseman Adrian Beltre and catcher Mike Napoli.

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for May 4-11 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Tuesday, May 5

6:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 4, October 4 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 4-3)

8:30 p.m.—2011 ALDS Playoff Rewind

9:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 1, October 8 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 3-2)

11:30 p.m.—Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony, August 31, 2019

Wednesday, May 6

10:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 4, October 4 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 4-3)

12:30 p.m.—2011 ALDS Playoff Rewind

1:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 1, October 8 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 3-2)

Friday, May 8

6:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 2, October 10 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 inn.)

9:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 4, October 12 at Detroit (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 inn.)

Saturday, May 9

10:30 a.m.--#10—Michael Young Special

11:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 2, October 10 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 inn.)

2:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 4, October 12 at Detroit (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 inn.)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, May 9

6:00 p.m.--Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Kubota—October 4, 2015 vs. Los Angeles-AL (A.L. West Division Clincher, Rangers won, 9-2).

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.