FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The Fan broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers games, April 27-May 3

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for April 27-May 3. FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the Rangers' victories in the 2010 postseason, culminating with World Series Game 3 vs. San Francisco to be aired on April 29. The coverage

FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the Rangers’ victories in the 2010 postseason, culminating with World Series Game 3 vs. San Francisco to be aired on April 29. The coverage will also include 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond and featuring interviews with manager Ron Washington, pitcher Colby Lewis, and third baseman Michael Young. The Texas’ 2011 playoff run will be featured beginning May 2 with the airing of ALDS Games 2 and 3 against Tampa Bay.

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for April 27-May 3 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Monday, April 27

9:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 3, October 18 at New York-AL (Rangers won, 8-0)

11:30 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 4, October 19 at New York-AL (Rangers won, 10-3)

2:30 p.m.—#29--Adrian Beltre Special

Wednesday, April 29

4:00 p.m.--#10—Michael Young Special

4:30 p.m.—#29--Adrian Beltre Special

5:00 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019

6:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York-AL (Rangers won, 6-1)

8:30 p.m.—2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind

9:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs, San Francisco (Rangers won, 4-2)

Thursday, April 30

10:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York-AL (Rangers won, 6-1)

12:30 p.m.—2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind

1:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs, San Francisco (Rangers won, 4-2)

Saturday, May 2

5:00 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019

6:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 2, October 1 vs. Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 8-6)

8:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 3, October 3 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 4-3)

11:30 p.m.--#10—Michael Young Special

Sunday, May 3

11:0 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 2, October 1 vs. Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 8-6)

1:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALDS Game 3, October 3 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 4-3)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, May 2

6:00 p.m.--Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Dallas Truck World—2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York-AL (Rangers won, 6-1)

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.